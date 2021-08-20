Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Another Sunday brings yet another hard to understand scripture. As he continues to explain who he is, Jesus’ own disciples tell him, "This teaching is difficult; who can accept it?" We are told that many disciples turned away at this point in Jesus’ ministry. This week, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will continue to look at the difficulty and challenges Jesus’ words pose for those who are listening. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Does this offend you?”
The church is officially open. Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome for worship, music and community.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service every Sunday via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the fourth sermon in a series entitled, “Apostolic Martyrs: Sacrifices Made for the Early Church.” The title of the sermon for this day is “Nathaniel: The First Doubting Thomas.”
As the liturgist, Laura Slate will read the scripture which is John 1:43-51 and, on behalf of the congregation, will provide the Prayers of the People.
Music is always an important part of the services. Organist Mary May will play a prelude by Handel and a postlude by Purcell. Jennifer Ambler will sing an anthem called, “River.”
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 1 p.m. Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church or Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m. there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed as needed.
Also on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” meets at the church. The group is currently reading and discussing "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr, a liberal Catholic priest who is read all around the world by Catholics and Protestants alike.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including the Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several Counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes is currently providing 600 meals a week for members of the community in need of food and would welcome volunteers to help prepare the meals.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in this Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding. The Methodist worship service is from 11 a.m. to noon, with the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding.
For Thought and Prayer: Heavenly Father, I thank you for your miracle-working Power that lifts me from gloom to joy, from hate to love, and from fear to affection and trust. I thank you and praise you. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book John 2:13-22, entitled, “Jesus Goes to the Temple.” “It was almost time for the Passover Festival, so Jesus went to Jerusalem. There in the Temple he found men selling cattle, sheep, and pigeons, and also the moneychangers sitting at their tables. So he made a whip from cords and drove all the animals out of the Temple, both the sheep and the cattle; he overturned the tables of the moneychangers and scattered their coins; and he ordered the men who sold the pigeons, ‘Take them out of here! Stop making my Father’s house a marketplace!’ His disciples remembered that the scripture says, ‘My devotion to your house, O God, burns in me like a fire.’ The Jewish authorities came back at him with a question, ‘What miracle can you perform to show us that you have the right to do this?’ Jesus answered, ‘Tear down this Temple, and in three days I will build it again.’ ‘Are you going to build it again in three days?’ they asked him. ‘It has taken forty-six years to build this Temple!’ But the temple Jesus was speaking about was his body. So when he was raised from death, his disciples remembered that he had said this, and they believed the scripture and what Jesus had said.” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Love Your Church,” will emphasize on how we need to make worship a very important part of our life. Love the church with the same passion Christ did. Open your doors wide and invite those who desperately need the soothing balm of Christ’s love.
First Baptist Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com.
Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566. Mark your calendars for a special Dan DeWalt Concert on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The texts will be Ephesians 6:10-20 and John 6:56-69. The Rev. Ralph Howe's sermon "Wearing Hoy Armor," focuses on how we experience spiritual transformation. Fellowship will precede the service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All are welcome-come as you are.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Given the rise of the Delta variant and based on a recommendation from the Diocese of Vermont, St. Michael's Episcopal Church is asking all people who are inside the church, including the offices and meeting rooms, to mask and, when possible, to be physically distant. Also, participants in Sunday morning services are asked to keep their greetings to a wave or a bow at the Peace. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. The 10:15 a.m. service is available via Livestream through the church website (www.stmichaelsvermont.org) every Sunday for those who wish to worship from home.
There is no nursery care this Sunday. Nursery care for infants to 4-year-olds resumes on Aug. 29. Bring children to the nursery by 10 a.m. to introduce children to the caretakers. A full opening of St. Michael’s at 16 Bradley Ave. is expected on Sunday, Sept. 12. This will include a Sunday School Open House from 9:30 to 10 a.m. outside under the tent and the full choir at the 10:15 a.m. service.
St. Michae's has changed from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary of St. Michael’s. The 8 a.m. service will not be livestreamed at this time. The link to the livestream is on the front page of the website. Click on “online worship” by 10:15 a.m. to join the service live. You can view previous services or sermons at any time through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website.
Looking for a short service of prayer, scripture and Holy Communion to help you through the week? Try the Wednesday Eucharist in the air-conditioned Mary Magdalene Chapel of St. Michael’s every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. Every week the group explores the life of one of the holy women or holy men of the church. All are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The message this week is: "Your Beautiful Mind: The Voices We Hear." Voices of Celestial Harmony Choir under the angelic direction of Laura Josephs will be singing. Wear a mask. Stay apart. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The scripture this week is the story of Jephthah and his daughter from Judges 11.29-40. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship this week.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC is live-streaming its worship this summer at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person. If conditions are wet, everyone is invited to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
This Sunday the congregation will celebrate the last in the inadvertent summer activity themed worship series. The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi will lead the group to go birdwatching together. If we “watch” the birds that appear in scripture what might they reveal to us about living life as a follower of Christ? Bring your binoculars to get a good look.
The choir, under direction of Peter Amidon, will sing two anthems, “Lone Wild Bird” by Henry Richard McFadyen and “Give Me Wings“ by Ali Burns. The Hymns are: “His Eye on the Sparrow” by Charles H. Gabriel, “I’ll Fly Away” by Albert E. Brumley, “On Eagles Wings” by Michael Joncas, and “And When I Rise” ext Wendell Berry adapted by Wendy Tuck, music by Wendy Tuck, arr. Peter Amidon.
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is 'Extreme Makeover" The scripture will be Acts 9:1-9. The Children’s story will be “The Transformer." If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead a bible study at 9 a.m. and the worship service immediately after at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House. This Sunday the group will begin a two-part series focused on the book of Jonah — the story of the prophet's reluctant service in Nineveh and his grudge against God. The church asks all in attendance to wear a face mask while inside the meeting house. A stair lift is available. All are welcome. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by guest speaker C. J. King. Her sermon is titled “God’s Good Mystery” and the scripture readings are from 1 Kings 8:1, 6, 10-11 and Ephesians 6:10-18. Hymns for the service are “Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise” and “O Word of God Incarnate.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Invention in Bb Major” by J.S. Bach, and the postlude “Amazing Love” by Graham Kendrick. The offertory song “The Lost Chord” by Arthur Sullivan will be sung by Christine Gray, Soloist.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The topic for this Sunday is, “At The Water’s Edge-Waves of Transcendentalism" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. The Transcendentalists offered a new way of perceiving the world in the 1800s, including Thoreau and Emerson, and the congregation will explore their stories, philosophies and impact on the development of our faith. Perhaps you stood at the shores of the ocean, the banks of a river or stream, or paddled on a lake these days of summer. Water can offer us a deep sense of peace or a heightened awareness of the movement and ancient cycles of time.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. for in-person workship beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Audrey G. Walker will lead this worship on the thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Organist Bill McKim will play for Prelude “Sarabande” by G F Haendel. Special Music will be ”Preludium” by E Grieg. The offertory will be “Grave” by A Corelli. The Postlude will be “Marche” by J Clarke.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30-noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
The mission for August is the Women’s Center. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. The Knitting and Craft Group meets on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. creating prayer shawls and other hand crafts.
Next Sunday, Aug. 29, is the last Union Sunday. First Congregational Church will be joining the Centre Congregational Church in worship.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.