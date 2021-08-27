Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
The Gospel reading for this Sunday gives a glimpse into the world of our distant past. Even way back then, there was tension between what was traditionally accepted behavior and what was viewed as new and radical behavior. In this case though, it was Jesus that was shattering those old social norms. How do we reconcile this with where we are today? Who can we listen to, to help find our way in a rapidly changing world? The name of the sermon is “Times They Have a-Changed.”
The church is officially open. Join in this Sunday for a traditional worship service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome for worship, music and community.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service every Sunday via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the fifth sermon in a series entitled, “Apostolic Martyrs: Sacrifices Made for the Early Church.” The title of the sermon for this day is “Writers Sent” in which Couper will explore the lives of two apostles: Matthew and John.
The scriptures for the morning are Matthew 9:9-13 (relating to Matthew) and John 19:23-27 (relating to John the Evangelist). They will be read by Lisa Terzariol from Italy. She will also offer the Prayers of the People on behalf of the congregation.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 1 p.m. Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, Still Speaking. Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m. there is a online discussion on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed as needed. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. Currently, the group is reading and discussing "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr, a liberal Catholic priest who is widely read all around the world by Catholics and Protestants alike.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
In the next week, Centre Church celebrates the first Friday of the month of September as a participant in Gallery Walk. Center Church welcomes Andy Davis and Erin Maile O'Keefe who will provide a concert of fiddle tunes, original songs, and folk music on The Green at Centre from 5 to 7 p.m.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, invites everyone to join in for Union Sunday this weekend. The service will be from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. There will be a cookout at Pastor Sue’s house following the service.
For Thought and Prayer: Jesus, I open my heart to you and ask you to be Lord of every area of my life. Change me. Purify me. Let me see myself the way you do, so I may realize my true identity. When I focus on you, I am confident and courageous – truly alive. So, I will keep my focus on you, and together, we will victoriously overcome my shortcomings and weaknesses. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Ephesians, Chapter 4, verses 1-6, entitled, “The Unity of the Body.” “I urge you, then – I who am a prisoner because I serve the Lord: live a life that measures up to the standard God set when he called you. Be always humble, gentle, and patient. Show your love by being tolerant with one another. Do your best to preserve the unity which the Spirit gives by means of the peace that binds you together. There is one body and one Spirit, just as there is one hope to which God has called you. There is one Lord one faith, one baptism; there is one God and Father of all mankind, who is Lord of all, works through all, and is in all.” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Unity in Christ,” will explain how unity will come when we live with humility, gentleness, and patience, knowing we are bound together in love as Christians.
First Baptist Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
Mark your calendars for a special Dan DeWalt Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Given the rise of the Delta variant, St. Michael's Episcopal Church is asking all people who are inside the church at 161 Bradley Ave., including the offices and meeting rooms, to mask and practice physical distancing for both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services. Also, participants in services are asked to keep their greetings to a wave or a bow at the Peace. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. Finally, people are asked not remain in the church after the service is over, but come outside to greet people and have conversations.
St. Michael's is planning to continue to offer services in the church for those who would like to participate in person. However, given the surge in COVID cases in the community because of the Delta variant, the church encourages anyone who feels uncomfortable coming in person to participate through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. on the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
Nursery care for infants to 4-year olds is now available during the 10:15 a.m. service. Bring children to the nursery by 10 a.m. to introduce them to the caretakers.
A full opening of St. Michael’s is planned for Sunday, Sept. 12. This will include a Sunday School Open House from 9:30 to 10 a.m. outside under the tent and the full choir at the 10:15 a.m. service.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email us at parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The message this week is: "How We Think and the Spiritual Walk." Worship is live streamed on the facebook page and can be found on the church's Youtube page. Choir on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will join in with a union service led by the Centre Congregational Church this Sunday at 10 a.m. This will be an online service. Contact the church office at 802-257-0544 for information about connecting to this service. Another option is to join in at the Dummerston church santuary where the service will be live-streamed for those who would like to gather with others.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC is live-streaming its worship this summer at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person. If conditions are wet, everyone is invited to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “The Price Is Right.” The Scripture will be Mark 4:1-11 and the Children’s Story will be “Promises, Promises.” To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead the worship service at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House. This Sunday the group will conclude a two-part series focused on the book of Jonah — the story of the prophet's reluctant service in Nineveh and his grudge against God. The group will be reading Jonah 4:1-11 and exploring Jonah's resentment toward God for being "gracious" and "abounding in steadfast love." The church asks all in attendance to wear a facemask while inside the meeting house. A stair lift is available. All are welcome. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by Music Director Mike Kelly. His message is titled “Gifts from Above” and the scripture reading is from James 1:17-27. Hymns for the service are “For the Beauty of the Earth” and “Great is Thy Faithfulness.” Kelly will play the prelude “Spirit Song” by John Wimber, and the Offertory Piece “Sonata Pathetique” by Ludwig Van Beethoven. The postlude “Marching to Zion” will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ / piano duet.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The mission for September is the Winston Prouty Center. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ's Church
Christ’s Church sends greetings to Church Neighbors and friends in our community. We will be holding a “Worshipful Gathering” this Sunday in the church sanctuary at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Members of the Micah Circle will be leading worship. Following the gathering there will be a Coffee Hour for those who wish to stay and visit. Generally, Christ Church plans to meet the first Sunday of each month but due to the Labor Day Weekend decided on August 29.
As there has been an increase in COVID instances, the church is requesting that masks be worn during worship time and masks will be available.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The topic for this Sunday is, "Art Keeps Us Inspired." Members of the Friends of the Arts Committee will be expressing thoughts about the importance of art in our lives. Celebrating the arts is essential and lifts the spirit of our church community. An actual exhibit of art works by our church members and friends will be displayed on the walls of the church from September 1 to October 31.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
This Sunday is Union Sunday. This last Union service of the season will be at the Centre Congregational Church on Main Street in Brattleboro via Zoom link.
First Congregational Church, UCC is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Local missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. Donation can be dropped off Thursday and Friday morning. To receive the monthly newsletter, ”The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send your email address or call the office.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.