Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Join in this Sunday as First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls looks at the power of the spoken word. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Out of the Depths.”
In our daily lives we rarely stop and think before words flow from our mouths. Much of what we say is let out without any thought as to the power of our words. As people of good conscience, we are all called to think before we speak and to consider the power of language. As Christians, we are specifically called to ask ourselves “Am I speaking love and goodness into this world?”
The church is officially open. Join in this Sunday for traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/mid-week-message for an inspirational mid-week message.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, members of Centre Congregational Church will gather in the nave of the church at 193 Main St. All are welcome.
The service itself will begin at 10 a.m. In this time of COVID, congregants and visitors are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. in order to allow time for hand-washing and a review of the safety protocols adopted by the Church Council. Masks are required as well as social distancing within the nave. The service will also be available as a recording and on the Facebook page.
Immediately preceding the service, at 9:30 a.m. and in preparation for worship, there will be a brief period of guided meditation led by Bonnie Girvan. This meditation will be held in the chapel.
Following this meditative period, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the worship service and will preach the second of six sermons in a series on “Apostolic Martyrs: Sacrifices Made for the Early Church.” It will focus on the disciple, Andrew, and is entitled “Andrew: Protoklete.”
The scripture for the morning is John 1:35-42. It will be read by a parishioner, April Harkness, who will also provide the Prayers of the People.
There are several opportunities available on Zoom. Following the service, at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper’s adult education class on Christian Theology will be held in person at the church and will also be available on Zoom. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including the Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several Counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes is currently providing 600 meals a week for members of the community in need of food and would welcome volunteers to help prepare the meals.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in this Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding. The Methodist worship service is from 11 a.m. to noon, with the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Richard Strange will sing “Amazing Grace” for special music, and Dan DeWalt will be the guest pianist.
For Thought and Prayer: Jesus, I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now… for I shall not pass this way again. Amen (author unknown.)
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of John 6:35, 41-51 entitled “Jesus the Bread of Life.” “I am the bread of life,” Jesus told them. “He who comes to me will never be hungry; he who believes in me will never be thirsty. The people started grumbling about him, because he said, “I am the bread that came down from heaven.” So they said, “This man is Jesus son of Joseph, isn’t he? We know his father and mother. How, then, does he now say he came down from heaven?” Jesus answered, “Stop grumbling among yourselves. No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him to me; and I will raise him to life on the last day. The prophets wrote, ‘Everyone will be taught by God.’ Anyone who hears the Father and learns from him comes to me. This does not mean that anyone has seen the Father; he who is from God is the only one who has seen the Father. I am telling you the truth; he who believes has eternal life. I am the bread of life. Your ancestors ate manna in the desert, but they died. But the bread that comes down from heaven is of such a kind that whoever eats it will not die. I am the living bread that came down from heaven. If anyone eats this bread, he will live forever. The bread that I will give him is my flesh, which I give so that the world may live.” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus,” will focus on what it means to be a true disciple of Jesus.
First Baptist Church office hours are from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The new email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Fellowship will precede the service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All are welcome-come as you are.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is now worshipping again in the church sanctuary at 16 Bradley Ave. All are welcome at the 8 a.m. service and at the 10:15 a.m. service which includes music. At this time, all who come to the 10:15 a.m. service are asked to wear masks as the congregation will be singing and sitting together. As the 8 a.m. service usually has fewer people and there is no singing, masks are not required. Masks and social distancing are advised at services for any who are not vaccinated.
The church has changed from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary of St. Michael’s. The 8 a.m. service will not be livestreamed at this time. The link to the livestream is on the front page of the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Click on “online worship” by 10:15 a.m. to join the service live. You can view previous services or sermons at any time through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist service from noon until 12:30 p.m. is in the air conditioned chapel of St. Michael’s. All are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The theme will be “Peace in a Culture of Distraction.” The choir is singing.
Trinity Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation of the ELCA (mainline, more or less traditional). Call 978-828-4825 if you have an interest in the Mind/Body program which offers one way to deal with anxiety and anger as well as a number of physical conditions.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. This week the congregation will continue with looking at challenging scriptures from the Old Testament with a reading coming from 2 Samuel 13.1-22. Join in for refreshments and conversation after the service.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC is live-streaming its worship this summer at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person. If conditions are wet, everyone is invited to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
August 8 is T-Shirt Sunday: in the worship service we will consider the messages that we often see on T-shirts and in the world around us. Pastor Elisa’s sermon is entitled “What Would Jesus Where?” The choir, under direction of Andy Davis, will sing two anthems: “I’m Gonna Sit at the Welcome Table” and “What Does the Lord Require of You?” The Hymns will be “This Is the Day,” “All Things Bright and Beautiful” and “I Sing the Mighty Power of God.” Organist Patty Meyer will play a prelude and postlude and accompany the hymns.
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead the service at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House. This Sunday the group will be reading from John 6:35, 41-51 — the first of seven I AM statements Jesus utters in the Gospel — and discerning how we might avail ourselves of the eternal fulfillment Christ offers. A stair lift is available. Refreshments and fellowship follow the service. All are welcome. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “Hidden Mysteries” and the scripture reading is from John 6:35, 41-51. Hymns for the service are “O, For a Thousand Tongues to Sing” and “I Come with Joy.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Abide With Me” by William H. Monk and the postlude “Sonata in C Major, K545, 1st movement” by Mozart.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday, & Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The topic for this Sunday is, Our Evolving Challenge. Join in to consider the Brattleboro community’s response to the pandemic with Dr. Robert Tortolani, a family physician for 44 years, as he shares his reflections on volunteering at over 40 local immunization clinics, and on the evolving challenges of this time.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
No services will be held at First Congregational Church, UCC this Sunday. The summer schedule is in effect. The congregation will gather with fellow Union members in worship. These churches are Centre Church, Dummerston Church, Guilford Church, and West Dover Church. First Congregational Church will have regular worship August 15 and 22.The last Union Service of the summer will be Aug. 29 at the Centre Congregational Church on Main Street in Brattleboro.
First Congregational Church, 880 Western Avenue, is a member of the Windham Union Association. Email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Local missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. Donations can be dropped off Thursday and Friday morning. Free Veggies from Vt Food Bank are distributed the first Monday of each month at Brattleboro Union High School. If you would like to receive the monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send your email address or call the office.
First Congregational Church is sponsoring the Annual Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. This is the first program of the Tour 2021. Acworth Community Church hosts the second on August 13 and Grafton Community Church hosts the third on August 15. All are at 7 p.m.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.