Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
On Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will explore a “believer’s baptism.” In this week’s Gospel from John, we see Nathanael coming to meet Jesus for the first time. Jesus is able to look into the very heart of Nathanael seeing the good intention. Nathanael comes to a quick realization that Jesus is the Son of God. He proclaims this understanding vocally. This intersection, where heart and voice come into concert is a profound step in the life of a Christian. The name of the sermon is “A Baptism of Belief.”
Sunday Service has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 am. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. For support in accessing this service, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service from the church sanctuary at 193 Main St. For the second Sunday after Epiphany, Reverend Couper will offer a sermon entitled “From One, All.” The sermon is on the theme of biology and race, and is part of a series in which he plans to explore six fields of science (astronomy, biology, psychology, medicine, economics, and ecology). The primary scripture reading will be Acts 17:16-28.
The lay leader for this service will be Lisa Terzariol. She will read the scripture, and will offer the Pastoral Prayer and the Lord's Prayer on behalf of the congregation. Terzariol currently resides in Italy and comes to Centre Church via Zoom. She is the daughter of Cynthia Terzariol, who was a beloved member of Centre Congregational Church and the Brattleboro community.
Youth for Change and the Root Social Justice Center will be sponsoring an event honoring Martin Luther King on Monday, Jan. 18. Watch for notices regarding the time and place of this event. In anticipation of the day, and in honor of MLK, organist Mary May will provide several familiar spirituals throughout the service this Sunday.
During the week, there are two Zoom opportunities at Centre Church. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed as needed.
Visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
Although the First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to the state’s response to the pandemic, the church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held weekly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the church website at csbrattleboro.org.
There will be a virtual online Christian Science talk at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Tom McElroy, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present, “Spiritual discovery: How you can better the world,” at csbrattleboro.org/lecture.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Psalm 139:23) “God, I invite your searching gaze into my heart. Examine me through and through; find out everything that may be hidden within me. Put me to the test and sift through all my anxious cares.” Let us Pray: Lord, hear my cry. I long for your embrace so that I may let go of my fears. Calm the anxious moments that seem to overwhelm me when I take my focus off of your goodness and mercy. Forgive my lack of trust when I need you most. Remove my cries of, “Why, Lord?” and fill my heart instead with, “I am here, Lord, I offer my complete trust in your care. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
Weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
This Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave, will livestream a 10:30 a.m. worship service. Trinity office is 802-254-4220. Pastor Randy Wilburn is 413-687-5568.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church will worship via live stream on the Dummerston Church Facebook page this Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be available on the page after the service time as well for people to watch at their convenience. Home devotions with the church prayer list will be sent via email, with snail mail copies available on request by calling the church at 802-257-0544. This week's service will include the scripture reading of Jesus' temptation in the wilderness (Matthew 4.1-11), a reading of the children's book "Martin's Big Words," and a reminder of the call to overcome all forms of oppression which are at the root of societal problems and keep us from having deep, valued personal interactions and relationships.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., is offering virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit the church website at graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 4 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in Sunday as the congregation remembers and celebrates the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and renew our own commitment to realizing racial justice. Readings for this service will include a passage from the Book of Joshua and the Gospel of Luke, as well as a poem by Langston Hughes. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Waking Up to (In)Justice.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the heartbreakingly beautiful anthem, “Elijah” written by Bill Harley and arranged by Peter Amidon. This anthem remembers Elijah McClain who died at the hands of law enforcement in Aurora, Colo. Hymns for this Sunday are freedom songs including “Somebody’s Hurting My Brother” by Yara Alan with Stefan Amidon percussion, “Ella’s Song” by Bernice Reagan Johnson with Mary Alice Amidon leading and on banjo and “I’m Gonna Lift” by Faya Rose Touré. Closing musical offering is “A Dedication” written by Lea Morris. The children’s story for the service is "A is for Activist," written and illustrated by Innosanto Nagara.
Jamaica
Community Church
Sunday at 11 a.m. the bell in the steeple will call out to the community to come and worship at Jamaica Community Church. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “From the Ordinary to the Extra Ordinary” Scriptures will be Luke 9:28-43 and the Children’s story will be “Getting Away From It All.” If you would like to be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave a message with your email address. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
In-person worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane has been suspended due to COVID restrictions. This Sunday the service will be led by Guest Preacher, Matt Deen and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who recorded parts of the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “This Garish Light.” The scripture reading is from 1 Samuel 3:1-20. Hymns for the service are “Come, Celebrate the Call of God,” and “We Shall Overcome.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading everyone in song. The prelude “Your Love, O Lord” by Mac Powell and the postlude “Like a River Glorious” by James Mountain will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Missions for the month of January are Dansalan College Foundation and Andover Newton Seminary at Yale. The IT Committee will meet over Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Church Council will meet over Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website, www.ascvt.org and clicking on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button.
The theme for this Sunday is "Light Your Candle for Social Justice" as the congregation commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. and his call to action for racial justice. In these challenging times it is hard to hold on to hope. It is difficult to feel that individual efforts can even begin to make a difference. Join in to remind one another that there is work to be done and, while one candle alone may seem too small, together we can shine ever more brightly.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. For more information, call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational
Join in with First Congregational Church on YouTube and BCTV for the second Sunday After Epiphany. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Come and See” based on John 1:43-51. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Offertoire” by L Boellmann. The Postlude will be “Sonata No.1” by D Ciri. Special music is “Spinning Song” by F Mendelssohn.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org. Email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment. If you would like to receive the monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send in your email address or call the church office.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.