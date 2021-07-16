Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
The Gospel reading for this Sunday speaks of us all becoming fellow citizens in Christ, becoming members of God's household, with Jesus Christ as the cornerstone. The title of Sundays sermon is “How Did We End Up Here?” – and will be a narrative and powerpoint presentation of the first 75 years of The First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls.
The church is officially open. Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/mid-week-message for an inspirational mid-week message.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday at Centre Congregational Church the worship service will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach a sermon entitled, “Wherever You Are.” The scripture will be II Samuel 7:1-14a and will be read by Lisa Terzariol who will be joining in, via Zoom, from her home in Italy. Terzariol will also lead in the Prayers of the People.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes, under the direction of Ruth Tilghman, a parishioner at St. Michael's, is currently providing 600 meals a week for members of the community in need of food. In support of this activity, St. Michael's Episcopal Church will host an event called Sharing for Meals. This is a clothing/linen sharing event that will take place on the St. Michael's lawn at 16 Bradley Avenue this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is strictly: “Take what you want. Give what you can." The goal is to raise $3,000 for Loaves and Fishes.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, invites everyone to join in this Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding. The Methodist worship service is from 11 a.m. to noon, with the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Dan DeWalt will be the guest organist/pianist at the 9:30 a.m. service. The following Sunday, July 25, will be a shared Union Service for both congregations from 11 a.m. to noon. A cookout will follow at Pastor Sue’s house. Good food, games and fellowship will be shared by all.
For Thought and Prayer: Heavenly Father, I long to believe there is more to life than heartache and challenges. Fill my heart with your peace. Fill my mind with the teachings of Jesus. Only then can I realize the joy and beauty of my life. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark, Chapter 6:30-34, 53-56, “The apostles returned and met with Jesus, and told him all they had done and taught. There were so many people coming and going that Jesus and his disciples didn’t even have time to eat. So he said to them, ‘Let us go off by ourselves to some place where we will be alone and you can rest a while.’ So they started out in a boat by themselves to a lonely place. Many people, however, saw them leave and knew at once who they were; so they went from all the towns and ran ahead by land and arrived at the place ahead of Jesus and his disciples. When Jesus got out of the boat, he saw this large crowd, and his heart was filled with pity for them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd. So he began to teach them many things. They crossed the lake and came to land at Gennesaret, where they tied up the boat. As they left the boat, people recognized Jesus at once. So they ran throughout the whole region; and wherever they heard he was, they brought to him the sick lying on their mats. And everywhere Jesus went, to villages, towns, or farms, people would take their sick to the marketplaces and beg him to let the sick at least touch the edge of his cloak. And all who touched it were made well.” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Mercy,” will compare the mercy of Jesus to human mercy and kindness which is to be shared with others in need.
Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First Baptist Church office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The new email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church will celebrate God’s love this Sunday at 11 a.m. at 18 Town Crier Drive. The texts for the day are Ephesians 2:11-22 and Mark 6:30-34,53-56. The Sermon, “Reaching Out to the Good Shepherd,” will focus on the importance of paying attention to the transcendent presence in daily life and allowing that presence to build one up from within. The Rev. Ralph W Howe will lead the worship. All are welcome. Join in a time of friendship and refreshment with the First Baptist Church from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael's Episcopal Church is back to worshipping again in the church sanctuary at 16 Bradley Ave. All are welcome at the 8 a.m. service and at the 10:15 a.m. service which includes music.
At this time, the church is asking that all who come to the 10:15 a.m. service wear masks as the congregation will be singing and sitting together. As the 8 a.m. service usually has fewer people and there is no singing, masks are not required. Masks and social distancing are advised at all services for those who are not vaccinated.
St. Michael's has changed from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary of St. Michael’s. The 8 a.m. service will not be livestreamed at this time. The link to the livestream is on the front page of the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Click on “online worship” by 10:15 to join the service live. You can view previous services or sermons at any time through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist service from noon until 12:30 p.m. is in the air conditioned chapel of St. Michael’s and all are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
“Oh, Those Filler Lines in the Story of Jesus: We might want to take a hint from the way he lived.”
Trinity Lutheran Church at 161 Western Avenue offers in-person worship this Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask. Worship is also live streamed on Facebook. The church's website is dated… but progress is being made. Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ congregation of the ELCA, Lutheran – mainline, traditional – more or less. The voices of celestial harmony (kind of) choir is singing. The church is taking sign-ups for the Mind/Body program based on pastor’s study at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. Time to be determined. Call if interested, 978-828-4825. Jon Heydenreich, Pastor.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship in the sanctuary this Sunday at 10 a.m. The scripture this week is Hebrews 12.1-3 and the congregation will explore the perseverance needed to run the race of life and faith, all encouraged by a great cloud of witnesses. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha, music director, will lead worship this Sunday. Everyone is welcome.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC is live-streaming its Sunday worship this summer at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person. If conditions are wet, everyone is asked to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
In this Sunday's service, the Rev. Elisa Lucozzi will complete a 2-part series on The Beatitudes with readings from both the Gospel according to Matthew and “A Guide to the Bodhisattva’s Way of Life” by Shantideva. Her sermon is entitled, Blessed Are You. The choir, under direction of Peter Amidon, will sing his composition entitled "The Beatitudes” as well as "Gate of Sweet Nectar,” a Buddhist invocation set to music by Krisha Das. Hymns will be “Kumbaya,” "I Am the Light of This World” from Rev. Gary Davis, and "I'm Gonna Live So God Can Use Me," a traditional spiritual. Organist Patty Meyer will play a prelude and postlude and accompany the hymns.
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead this Sunday in Bible Study from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the Marlboro Meeting House. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in for a time of prayer, singing, and fellowship. Refreshments and fellowship follow the service. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For for information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The service will be led by The Rev. Rob Hamm. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The meditation for this week is titled “A Trustworthy Love.” The scripture readings are from Psalm 23 and Mark 6:30-34, 53-56. Hymns for the service are “Sing Praise to God, Who Reigns Above” and “We’re Marching to Zion.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” by Charles Gabriel and the postlude “Diademata” by George Elvey. The offertory “Sing Ye a Joyful Song” by Antonin Dvorak will be sung by Rob Hamm, soloist.
Missions for the month of July are the L’After Program at Newbrook School and Brattleboro Hospice. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "Restoring Your Spirit in the Great Outdoors." Join in to enjoy Alice Chakres, educator, bicyclist, and award-winning advocate for active transportation.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is invited to join in for worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “On A Clear Day” based on scripture Exodus 19:16-25. Organist Bill McKim will play the prelude “Korral” by F Peeters and the postlude is “Corrente Settima.” Special Music is “Foundation” based on American melody and arr. by B Barrett. Offertory is “Corrente Sesta” by M A Rossi. The service is recorded and is on YouTube and BCTV. The mission this month is Youth Services.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. Donations may be dropped off Thursday and Friday morning. Free Veggies from Vermont Food Bank are distributed the first Monday of each month at Brattleboro Union High School.
To receive the church's monthly newsletter, ”The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send in your email address or call the office.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. The rain date is June 20. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.