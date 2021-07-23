Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/mid-week-message for an inspirational mid-week message.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church has been invited to join the congregation of the Dummerston Congregational Church in a union service including all the United Church of Christ Churches in the area.
The service will be held at 10 a.m. on the lawn of the Dummerston church. Masks and singing are optional. Congregants are invited to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas/canopies if they wish. In the event of bad weather, the service will be held inside the church. In that case, those in attendance will need to wear masks. For those who opt to not attend in person, the service will be live streamed on the Dummerston Church Facebook page.
Mary Westbrook-Geha will gather a union choir for rehearsal before the service on Sunday.
A coffee hour will follow the service. In the event of bad weather, a Zoom coffee hour will be open to those who might wish to attend from their homes.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Loaves and Fishes which is currently providing 600 meals a week for members of the community in need of food. The church also houses Centre for Children, a day care program for children from infancy to age 5. And, finally, many Alcoholics Anonymous groups meet at the church during each week.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, invites everyone to join in this Sunday where both the Baptist and Methodist congregations will share in a Union Service. The Rev. Ralph Howe will be presiding, assisted by the Rev. Suzanne Andrews. A cookout will follow the service at Pastor Sue’s home. For directions, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (John 16:32) “And the time has come when you will all be scattered, and each one of you will go your own way, leaving me alone. Yet I am never alone, for the Father is always with me.”
As you read the message from “The Passion Translation,” revised, remember that you are never alone. God whispers, “Loneliness affects everyone at some time. It doesn’t play fair. Pays no attention to whether we’re surrounded by people or isolated and alone. Its one goal is to cause us to retreat so far into ourselves that we become consumed with self and cannot see the One who extends the gift of companionship and healing. In order to see what’s right in front of us, we have to take our eyes off ourselves and fix them on Jesus. It’s only when we surrender our fear of being alone and unloved that we remember how near he is. How capable he is of healing our shattered hearts. Of loving us in a way no other person can. Of making himself so real that we understand exactly what Jesus meant when he said, ‘I am never alone, for the Father is always with me.’
Let us pray, Jesus, there’s so much freedom in your love! Such peace to be found when I lift my head and see you smiling at me. I want to be known as having unwavering love for God. Someone who gazes upon your face and trusts you even when I feel alone and confused. I feel you now, lifting my burdens and drawing me to your side. Nothing can ever separate me from you. Amen.
Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The new email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will hold a joint service with First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. A picnic will follow at the home of the Rev. Suzanne Andrews. Reverend Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe will lead worship. The readings are Ephesians 3:14-21 and John 6:1-21. Reverend Howe's sermon title: "When its Hard, Look for Jesus."
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael's Episcopal Church is now worshipping again in the church sanctuary at 16 Bradley Ave. All are welcome at the 8 a.m. service and at the 10:15 a.m. service which includes music. At this time, all who come to the 10:15 a.m. service are asked to wear masks as the congregation will be singing and sitting together. As the 8 a.m. service usually has fewer people and there is no singing, masks are not required. Masks and social distancing are advised at services for any who are not vaccinated.
Next Sunday, August 1, The Rt. Rev. Thomas Ely, former Bishop of Vermont and presently Bishop Provisional for the Diocese of North Dakota, will preach at St. Michael’s. Join in to welcome Tom, of Newfane, back to St. Michael’s.
The church has changed from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary of St. Michael’s. The 8 a.m. service will not be livestreamed at this time. The link to the livestream is on the front page of the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Click on “online worship” by 10:15 a.m. to join the service live. You can view previous services or sermons at any time through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist service from noon until 12:30 p.m. is in the air conditioned chapel of St. Michael’s. All are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
In-person workshop at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., begins at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. The theme is “Blessing or Curse?: It’s in the Eyes.” The church's website is dated but progress is being made. The service gets live streamed on Facebook. Call the church 802-254-4220 to get on Pastor’s “Daily Moment” email thought of the day, which is a follow-up to the Sunday message. The church is organizing a Mind/Body program. All are welcome. Call the church if you're interested. Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ church and a part of the ELCA, Lutheran church in America – (mainline, more or less traditional).
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church will host the third in a series of five Union Services of the area U.C.C. churches (Guilford Community, West Brattleboro Congregational, Centre Church and Dover Congregational) this Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Shawn Bracebridge of the Dummerston Church will lead the service. Mary Westbrook - Geha will be in charge of the music. If the weather cooperates the group will meet outside, so bring a folding chair if you want. The decision as to whether or not to set up outdoors will be made on Saturday and information should be available on Facebook. Masks are optional if the service is outside, otherwise everyone is asked to wear a mask inside. The service will also be streamed on the website Dummerston ChurchThe title of Rev. Bracebridge's sermon is "God's Rolling Thunder." The Scripture is Psalm 77. Plan to stay for coffee hour in the downstairs hall of the church.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
This Sunday the Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Yoked Parish will join congregations for a worship service and picnic at the South Wardsboro Congregational Church on Cobb-Reed Rd. in South Wardsboro. The worship service starts at 10 a.m., the picnic will start at approximately 11 a.m. The WYP will provide paper products, plasticware, cold beverage and hot coffee, hamburgers, and hot dogs. Bring a dish to share, perhaps a salad or side dish or dessert. Tables and some chairs will be provided.
Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions: 802-874-4181, or carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead this Sunday in Bible Study from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the Marlboro Meeting House. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in for a time of prayer, singing, and fellowship. Refreshments and fellowship follow the service. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For for information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will be available for one more week, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded, and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The meditation for this week is titled “A Trustworthy Love.” The scripture readings are from Psalm 23 and Mark 6:30-34, 53-56. Hymns for the service are “Sing Praise to God, Who Reigns Above” and “We’re Marching to Zion.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” by Charles Gabriel and the postlude “Diademata” by George Elvey. The offertory “Sing Ye a Joyful Song” by Antonin Dvorak will be sung by Rob Hamm, Soloist.
Missions this month are the L’After Program at Newbrook School and Brattleboro Hospice. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no child-care this Sunday, but will be available Sundays during the month of August.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out the Facebook page.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The topic for this Sunday is “Poems of the Spirit.” Members and friends will be reading original poems which express a wide range of human experience. Readers include Charles Butterfield, Ed Burke, Fran Freeman, Tom Baehr, Mara Berkley, Howard Burrows, Maisie Crowther, Elizabeth Lewis, and Christina Gibbons. In addition there will be a recording of the ASC choir singing “This Year That Comes,” an original piece with lyrics by Fran Freeman and music by Tom Baehr.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
This Sunday is Union Sunday. Worship will be at Dummerston Congregational Church in Dummerston Center. First Congregational Church will gather with fellow Union members in worship. The last Union Service of the Summer will be August 29 at the Centre Congregational Church on Main Street in Brattleboro.
First Congregational Church, UCC is located at 880 Western Ave.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, from 8 to 11 a.m. and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. Donations may be dropped off Thursday and Friday morning. Free Veggies from Vermont Food Bank are distributed the first Monday of each month at Brattleboro Union High School.
First Congregational Church is sponsoring the Annual Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus on August 12, at 7 p.m.
To receive the church’s monthly newsletter, ”The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send in your email address or call the office.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.