Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
In this Sunday’s Gospel reading the people of Jesus’ hometown “take offense at Him.” This is largely because of the knowledge and power being demonstrated by Jesus. There is discord between what they believed Jesus was before, and how Jesus presented now. This discord does not allow for faith. Sometimes people lose faith, not in others, but in themselves. This also can be perilous! Join in Sunday to consider how this faith might be restored. The name of the sermon is “Marching Orders.”
Join in at First Baptist Church this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m., and also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/mid-week-message for an inspirational mid-week message.
For more information, like how to join weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Every Sunday at 10 a.m. Centre Congregational Church offers worship service via Zoom.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will be on vacation. In his place the congregation welcomes the Rev. Adrianne Carr, the Associate Minister at the First Congregational Church in Burlington. Reverend Carr will be preaching and will serve communion. During the service the anthem will be provided by a quartet of recorder players consisting of Barbara George, Lynn Herzog, Bruce Landenberger, and Kris Schramel. They will play the Ave Verum by W. A. Mozart. The postlude will be J.S. Bach's Prelude and Fugue in D Minor played by organist, Mary May.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service, although several have been canceled because of the pastor's vacation. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra.
A new group is forming, called Womenspirit, for women who are interested in reading and discussing books of theological importance. The group will hold its first meeting on July 8 at 4:30 p.m. in the library of the church and will begin with "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr. Attendees are expected to have read the introduction and first chapter before the meeting.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, email Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, and several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes which welcomes volunteers to help prepare meals for members of the community in need of food. Also, it is possible to make a donation of any size.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Everyone is welcome to join in at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate the Fourth of July together. First Baptist shares the church with Methodist brothers and sisters. Holy Communion will be offered to all.
For Thought and Prayer: Eternal Father, we praise you for the freedom of our country. May your strong and mighty hand guide those in power. Grant courage and strength to those who rule and uphold the laws of our nation. Grant to all who make decisions a clear focus of what is right. May their personal lives be exemplary and so inspire the youth of our land to greatness. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus' message from the Book of John, Chapter 8, verses 31-36, entitled, “Free Men and Slaves.” “Jesus said to those who believed in him, ‘If you obey my teaching, you are really my disciples; you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.’ ‘We are the descendants of Abraham,’ they answered ‘and we have never been anybody's slaves. What do you mean, then, by saying, 'you will be free?’ Jesus said to them, ‘I am telling you the truth; everyone who sins is a slave of sin. A slave does not belong to a family permanently, but a son belongs there forever. If the Son sets you free, then you will be really free. I know you are Abraham's descendants. Yet you are all trying to kill me, because you will not accept my teaching. I talk about what my Father has shown me, but you do what your father has told you.’” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue's sermon, “Spiritual Freedom on the Fourth of July,” will focus on how Jesus is the pathway to true spiritual freedom for us all.
First Baptist Church office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The church collects non-perishable food and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services for St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brattleboro will be held outside at Christ Church in Guilford unless there is inclement weather. Check the status of the services on the church website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org, in the section on Outdoor Worship.
On Sunday, July 11, the congregation will begin worshipping again in the church sanctuary at 16 Bradley Ave. in Brattleboro. The building is entirely accessible and there is parking for those with mobility issues. The 10:15 service, which includes music.
Masks and social distancing are advised for those who are not vaccinated.The church is asking all who come to the 10:15 a.m. service next Sunday, July 11, wear masks as the congregation will be singing and sitting together.
This Sunday, you can also join the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Beginning July 11, St. Michael's will change from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary.
Through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website, you can view previous services or sermons at any time.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist in-person service from noon to 12:30 p.m. is in the chapel of St. Michael’s and all are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
"Leaving on a Jet Plane, Paying the Baggage Fees: Jesus and Delta, Southwest and American" will be the central message of Sunday service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave. Worship service begins at 9:30 am. Trinity is an ELCA congregation (more or less traditional, mainline), and a Reconciling in Christ congregation. No matter who you are in your walk of faith and no matter where you are in that walk you are invited to the communion table. Jon Heydenreich is the new pastor,
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. The scripture this week is 1 Kings 18.37-40 and 19.1-13, where the prophet Elijah meets God in the stillness after a wind, fire, and earthquake. The congregation will share in the sacrament of Holy Communion. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead worship. After worship, the congregation hopes to share in some strawberry shortcakes in a brief time of fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Sundays at 11 a.m. the bell in the steeple calls out to the Jamaica community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. If you would like to be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
The summer season begins at Marlboro Meeting House on Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m., for in-person services with Pastor Matthew Deen leading worship. All are welcome to join in for a time of prayer, singing, and fellowship as the congregation celebrates Independence Day. Holy Communion will be observed. There will be a time of refreshment and fellowship following the service. A stair chair lift is available. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The service will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will still be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The meditation for this week is titled “In God We Trust.” The scripture reading is from Mark 6:1-13. Hymns for the service are “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “This is My Song.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Simple Gifts” arranged by Aaron Copland and the postlude “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin.
Missions for the month of July are the L’After Program at Newbrook School and Brattleboro Hospice. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be closed on Monday, July 5. Hours for Wednesday are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, “The Rich Inheritance of Justice.”
"I am not included within the pales of this glorious anniversary. Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings in which you this day rejoice are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence bequeathed by your fathers is shared by you, not by me."
From: "What To the Slave Is the Fourth Of July?" by Frederick Douglass, 1852.
On this July 4 Sunday, join the Social and Environmental Action Committee (SEAC) in welcoming the Windham County Chapter of the NAACP, with whom All Souls will be sharing the Sunday offerings for the month of July. The guest at this service will be educator and activist Dr. Clff L. Wood, Chair of Special Programs for the chapter, who will speak about the group's work in the past year and its plans for the future.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is invited to join in for worship and Communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “What IS Freedom: A Story” based on scriptures Luke 4: 16-21.
Bill McKim, organist, will play for prelude “Toccata number one’[partial] by J Froberger. Postlude will be the conclusion of Froberger’s “Toccata number one”. Special music is” How Can I Keep From Singing” arr. by L Smith /R Lowery.
Worship will be live recorded and available on YouTube by Wednesday and on the local television station BCTV. The church is a ADA Universally Accessible building.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor Audrey’s hours are by appointment.
This month’s mission is Brattleboro Youth Services. There is an ongoing collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. The rain date is June 20. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.