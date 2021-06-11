Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Once again, the words of Jesus push the limits of human understanding. In the past few weeks, we have been examining the mystery of the Divine and how, as much as we try, we cannot fully understand. Short of hurting our brains trying to grasp the ungraspable, the question is - how much do we really need to understand? The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Hard to imagine.”
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls has officially reopened. Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Every Sunday at Centre Congregational Church, worship service is held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the second sermon in a series on the environment. The sermon is entitled, “What Human Stewardship Has Meant for Species Diversity.” The scripture will be Genesis 2:8-20.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, and several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes is seeking volunteers to help with the 600 meals a week provided for members of the community in need of food. Also, it is possible to make a donation of any size. For example, Loaves and Fishes recently received a gift of $2,000 from the local NAACP. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and, again, would welcome broader participation in efforts to reach out into the community.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, has reopened for in-person worship services, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. All safety precautions will be taken. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be offered to those who would like them. Office hours resume, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment. Call the church at 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Isaiah 43:2) “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, ease my pain and sorrow. Fill me with the atience I need to survive the trials I face. I feel alone in my anguish and desperately need your healing Power. Fill my heart with peace. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services for St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brattleboro are now held outside at Christ Church in Guilford unless there is inclement weather. If you have questions about the weather, check the church website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. In the section on Outdoor Worship, you will find a listing of services which is updated by noon each Saturday. All are welcome at outside services at Christ Church; masks and physical distancing are required at this time.
You can also join the Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
The 8 am Sunday services are now broadcast on BCTV at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons. Through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website, you can view previous services or sermons at any time.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist services have begun again. This in-person service from noon to 12:30 p.m. is in the sanctuary of St. Michael’s at 16 Bradley Ave. and all are welcome. Masks and physical distancing are required until further notice.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The scripture for this week is 1 Kings 17.8-16 which is the story of Elijah providing a miracle store of flour and oil for a poor widow and her son. The congregation will also recognize the graduates in the church community during the service. If you do not feel comfortable coming in-person, the church continues to live stream on the Dummerston Church Facebook page. Join in there for worship time, or watch any time after.
The church's Strawberry Shortcake Fundraiser is coming up on Saturday, June 26. Individual shortcakes will be $7 and whole traditional shortcakes which serve 8 people will be $45. Call to reserve, especially the large traditional shortcakes, by calling the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in this Sunday to celebrate local graduates during the Sunday service. Readings for this service include “The Preface to Leaves of Grass” by Walt Whitman and a selection from the "Gospel of Matthew" as well as a poem by Rumi. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “The Best Commencement Address Ever.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the hymns “I Will Guide Thee” an old American hymn, “My Heart Is Ready” by Cindy Kallet, arranged by Peter & Mary Alice Amidon and a special reprise of “Don't Be Afraid” by John L. Bell. Anthems will be “Woyaya” words by Annie Masembe from Uganda, set to music by the band Osibisa and “Blue Boat Home” Peter Mayer's text set to a traditional Welsh tune arranged and accompanied by Peter Amidon. The Children Hymn will be “On Children” by Ysaye Barnwell sung by Terry Sylvester, Mary Alice Amidon, Fred Breunig and Peter Amidon and the children’s story for the service is “When I Grow Up I Want to Be Me” by Sandra Magsamen. Everyone is welcome.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Warning! Possible Side Effects!" Scripture will be Matthew 19:16-30. The Children’s story will be “Follow the Directions.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship this Sunday. Masks are required and COVID protocols will be followed.
The service will be led by Music Director Mike Kelly. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will still be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
This week, Mike Kelly will lead the congregation in a hymn sing. The scripture reading is from Mark 4:26-34. Hymns for the service are “For the Beauty of the Earth” and “How Firm a Foundation.” The Newfane Bell Ensemble will play the prelude “Jubilee for Bells” by Barbara Kinyon. Mike Kelly will play the postlude “Forever” by Chris Tomlin.
Missions for the month of June are The Newbrook Fire Department and the Townshend Food Shelf. Food Shelf donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church's affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button. The theme this Sunday is, "Peace in Every Breath" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield.
"Breathing in, I am Here. Breathing out, I am Home," words of my dear teacher, Thay - Buddhist peace leader Thich Nhat Hanh. My Buddhist practice has transformed my life over the past almost twenty years, as I aspire to live and breathe into each moment. The service will explore areas of Buddhist history, belief and practice, and Thay’s unique embrace of living and being that has guided my life.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and Communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Healing Touch” based on scripture Mark 5:21-43. Bill McKim, organist, will play for the Prelude “Prelude in G” by J Krebs. Postlude will be “Fugue in G” by J Krebs. Special music will be “Etude in G minor” by S Rachmaninof.
This in-person worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: West B Nursery School. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster is having its first in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. The rain date is June 20.
If you've not been vaccinated, don't forget your mask.
Stay tuned for other events.