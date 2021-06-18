Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the scriptures speak to us of immense power that is almost unimaginable. In a world today where superheroes are celebrated in fantastic movies and beyond, those superpowers are something we have reverence for, especially as they are wielded by forces for good. On Sunday the Old Testament reading is about David and the Giant, and the ensuing battle for liberation. The New Testament reading is about Jesus speaking to a violent storm saying, "Peace! Be still!" The storm is immediately dissipated, giving way to a dead calm. Join in Sunday to explore amazing, supernatural power. The name of the sermon comes from Peter Parker, "With great power, comes great responsibility."
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls has officially reopened. Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Every Sunday at Centre Congregational Church, worship service is held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday the service will be led by Mr. Matt Deen, a graduate of Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He has recently moved to Townshend, Vermont, and has “come under care” at Centre Church as he prepares for ordination in the United Church of Christ. His sermon will be the third in a series of sermons on how humans view the earth. It is entitled, “Thinking Like a (Holy) Mountain.” The scripture he will reference is Isaiah 11:1-9.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, and several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes is seeking volunteers to help with the 600 meals a week provided for members of the community in need of food. Also, it is possible to make a donation of any size. For example, Loaves and Fishes recently received a gift of $2,000 from the local NAACP. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and, again, would welcome broader participation in efforts to reach out into the community.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Everyone is welcome to join in at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., to celebrate Father’s Day.
For Thought & Prayer: Loving Father, I want to be more caring. I want to love others the way you love me, but sometimes I am frightened. It feels risky, and I fear being rejected. Give me the courage to love fearlessly, just like Jesus did. With the help of the Holy Spirit, may I serve you by serving others. In your loving name, Jesus, I pray. Amen.
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus' message from the Book of Mark, Chapter 4, Mark 4:35-41, entitled “Jesus Calms A Storm.”
“On the evening of that same day Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Let us go across to the other side of the lake.’ So they left the crowd; the disciples got into the boat in which Jesus was already sitting, and they took him with them. Other boats were there too. Suddenly a strong wind blew up, and the waves began to spill over into the boat, so that it was about to fill with water. Jesus was in the back of the boat, sleeping with his head on a pillow. The disciples woke him up and said, ‘Teacher, don't you care that we are about to die?’ Jesus stood up and commanded the wind, ‘Be quiet!’ And he said to the waves, ‘Be still!’ The wind died down, and there was a great calm. Then Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Why are you frightened? Do you still have no faith?’ But they were terribly afraid and began to say to one another, ‘Who is this man? Even the wind and the waves obey him!’” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue's sermon, “Be Not Afraid,” will focus on how Jesus will calm every storm that comes your way.
First Baptist Church office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pastor’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802- 254-9566. The church collects non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services for St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brattleboro are now held outside at Christ Church in Guilford unless there is inclement weather. If you have questions about the weather, check the church website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. In the section on Outdoor Worship, you will find a listing of services which is updated by noon each Saturday. All are welcome at outside services at Christ Church; masks and physical distancing are required at this time.
Pride Sunday will be celebrated on June 27 when St. Michael’s Seminarian Darcey Mercier will be preaching. Join in at the 8 or 10:15 a.m. service to show your ongoing support and celebration of the LBTQ community at St. Michael’s and in the world.
You can also join the Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
The 8 a.m. Sunday services are now broadcast on BCTV at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website, you can view previous services or sermons at any time.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist in-person service from noon to 12:30 p.m. is in the sanctuary of St. Michael’s and all are welcome. Masks and physical distancing are required until further notice.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. on Sunday. If you do not feel comfortable coming in-person, the church continues to live stream on the Dummerston Church Facebook page. Join in there for worship time, or watch any time after.
The church's Strawberry Shortcake Fundraiser is coming up on Saturday, June 26. Individual shortcakes will be $7 and whole traditional shortcakes which serve 8 people will be $45. Call to reserve, especially the large traditional shortcakes, by calling the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching a Father’s Day sermon. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “How to Build A Father.” Scriptures will be Luke 15:11-24. The Children’s story will be “A Father's Love." If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship on Sunday. The service will be led by Guest Speaker, C.J. King. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will still be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
C.J. King's meditation for this week is titled “God’s Children.” The scripture readings are from Psalm 103:1-13 and Romans 8:12-17. Hymns for the service are “This is My Father’s World” and “Have Thine Own Way, Lord.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Good, Good Father” by Chris Tomlin and the postlude “Fugue in D Major” by J.S. Bach.
Missions for the month of June are The Newbrook Fire Department and the Townshend Food Shelf. Food Shelf donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem will be leaving the service and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church's affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "Religious Exploration Sunday." At the Annual Religious Exploration Sunday, enjoy a stuffie tour of All Souls Church made to remind our children what happens on a Sunday when we are together. The congregation will share the fun activities everyone had with their children during this past year, some on Zoom and some in person. Sing along with a few familiar songs and maybe meet a puppet or two. The theme for June is “Play.” During coffee hour there will be a chance to share favorite play activities which bring out our child-like spirit.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and Communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Of Fathers, Faith and Family” based on scripture 1 John 4:19-21. Bill McKim, organist, will play for the Prelude “Fugue in A Minor” by J Krebs. Offertory is “Largo” by H Purcell. Postlude is “Prelude in A Minor” by J Krebs. Special music is a flute solo by Ruth Chamberlin playing “As the Deer” by M Nystrom/J Raney.
This in-person worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: West B Nursery School. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. The rain date is June 20. If you've not been vaccinated, don't forget your mask.
Stay tuned for other events.