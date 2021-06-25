Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Often in our lives we expect God to suddenly show up and rescue us from our trials. Challenges arise and we call out for help only to wait for a reply. In the Gospel reading this week, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will read of two miracles in which the recipients did not sit back and wait, but instead sought out Jesus’ help. In our own lives it is important to remember that our active faith is central to our relationship with God. The title of Sunday's sermon is “I will be made well.”
The church has officially reopened. Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, faith community from Centre Church joins the congregation at the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro to celebrate the Third Annual Interfaith Pride Service. The service will be led by the Rev. Audrey Walker and will take place in the nave of the church at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in the coffee hour that follows the service.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 1 p.m., the Rev. Scott Couper will teach a class on church history and Christian Theology. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. On Thursday at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion. This discussion focuses on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed to you as needed.
For support in accessing all services and other offerings, call the Centre Church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Everyone is welcome to join in at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, this Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
For Thought & Prayer: Loving Father, I want to be more caring. I want to love others the way you love me, but sometimes I am frightened. It feels risky, and I fear being rejected. Give me the courage to love fearlessly, just like Jesus did. With the help of the Holy Spirit, may I serve you by serving others. In your loving name, Jesus, I pray. Amen.
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus' message from the Book of Mark, Chapter 4, Mark 4:35-41, entitled “Jesus Calms A Storm.” “On the evening of that same day Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Let us go across to the other side of the lake.’ So they left the crowd; the disciples got into the boat in which Jesus was already sitting, and they took him with them. Other boats were there too. Suddenly a strong wind blew up, and the waves began to spill over into the boat, so that it was about to fill with water. Jesus was in the back of the boat, sleeping with his head on a pillow. The disciples woke him up and said, ‘Teacher, don't you care that we are about to die?’ Jesus stood up and commanded the wind, ‘Be quiet!’ And he said to the waves, ‘Be still!’ The wind died down, and there was a great calm. Then Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Why are you frightened? Do you still have no faith?’ But they were terribly afraid and began to say to one another, ‘Who is this man? Even the wind and the waves obey him!’” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue's sermon, “Be Not Afraid,” will focus on how Jesus will calm every storm that comes your way.
Dan DeWalt, guest organist, will play the Prelude, Postlude and hymns.
First Baptist Church office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pastor’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566. The church collects non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services for St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Brattleboro are now held outside at Christ Church in Guilford unless there is inclement weather. If you have questions about the weather, check the church website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. In the section on Outdoor Worship, you will find a listing of services which is updated by noon each Saturday. All are welcome at outside services at Christ Church; masks and physical distancing are recommended for those who are not yet vaccinated.
Pride Sunday will be celebrated this Sunday, when St. Michael’s Seminarian Darcey Mercier will be preaching.
You can also join the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. The 8 a.m. Sunday services are now broadcast on BCTV at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons. Through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website, you can view previous services or sermons at any time.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist in-person service from noon to 12:30 p.m. is in the chapel of St. Michael’s and all are welcome. Masks and physical distancing are required until further notice.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship with sister churches in the Windham Union Association in a Pride service at the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro at 10 a.m. There will be no worship in the Dummerston sanctuary this week. Services will resume in sanctuary next Sunday.
Join in on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the church's annual Strawberry Shortcake fundraiser. This event will be drive through again this year. Shortcakes are $7 each or $45 for pre-reserved large shortcakes which serve 8 people.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
This Sunday, Guilford Community Church, UCC joins the congregation at the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro to celebrate the Third Annual Interfaith Pride Service.
Jamaica
Community Church
Sundays at 11 a.m. the bell in the steeple calls out to the Jamaica community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. If you would like to be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be led by The Rev. Robert Hamm. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will still be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The meditation for this week is titled “Holy Healing.” The scripture reading is from Mark 5:21-43. Hymns for the service are “Jesus Calls Us o’er the Tumult” and “You Servants of God.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Meditation” by Jules Massenet and the postlude “Marvelous Light” by Charlie Hall.
Missions for the month of June are The Newbrook Fire Department and the Townshend Food Shelf. Food Shelf donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem will be leaving the service and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church's affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "Circle Round for Justice, Healing, Courage-Highlights from our General Assembly." Each year, Unitarian Universalists from all around the country and beyond gather for General Assembly, a time of worship and workshops, learning and action. It can be inspiring, challenging, even transformative to hear, see and witness our denomination. The group will share insights and learning from GA, and explore actions UU members have chosen to take.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
The Annual Union Gay Pride Service is this Sunday at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. Worship will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded by BCTV and will also be on Youtube. Search for Rev Audrey Walker. This Annual Union Gay Pride Worship Service is joined by union churches: Centre Congregational Church UCC, Dummerston Congregational Church UCC, Guilford Community Church UCC and West Dover Congregational Church UCC. Reflections will be presented by the Rev Elisa Lucozzi of the Guilford Community Church. The scripture is Isaiah 43:1-7. Music will be provided by Bill McKim, organist and Steve Rice, choir director.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. Donations may be dropped off on Sunday or Thursday and Friday mornings. Free Veggies from Vermont Food Bank are distributed the first and third Monday of each month at Brattleboro Union High School. If you would like to receive the church's monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send in your email address or call the office.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. The rain date is June 20. If you've not been vaccinated, don't forget your mask.