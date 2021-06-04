Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
On Sunday the assigned scriptures remind us of how easily we can lose our way. It is amazing that two weeks after celebrating the Pentecost and one week after celebrating the Holy Trinity, that we so swiftly arrive in a place where we are confronted with becoming derailed. It might seem a little alarming. Join in as First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls examines finding our way back onto that right track and staying there. The name of the sermon comes from Genesis, as God is walking in the garden at the time of the evening breeze. God calls out to those first created beings, Adam and Eve. “Where Are You?”
The church officially reopens this Sunday for traditional worship service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome all to join in for worship, music and community. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Every Sunday at Centre Congregational Church, worship service is held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the first in a series of sermons on the environment entitled “Come, Holy Spirit, Renew the Whole Creation.” The title of this series is taken from the theme of the Seventh Assembly of the World Council of Churches in Canberra, Australia. The three sermons will focus on three different theological paradigms relating to how humans view the Earth: Dominion, Stewardship, and Discipleship.
The scripture for the morning will be Genesis 1:26-31 which references a much earlier Babylonian creation myth. It will be read by Sue Rowell who will also offer the Prayers of the People.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will reopen for in-person worship services this Sunday. Services are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All safety precautions will be taken. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be offered to those who would like them. Office hours resume, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment. Call the church at 802-254-9566.
As you read our message from the Whisper of God (The Passion Translation, revised) this week, think of how God answers your prayers in His timing – not yours.
“Jesus knows everything that happens to you. He understands your hopes and dreams and wants to bring victory into your life. He’s committed to bringing every promise to pass. Once you’ve settled the matter of why and surrender to his guidance and direction, and believe he is who he says he is, your focus will tend to shift to: ‘When will my Savior help me?’ In order to live a life of peace, you must trust in Him. Surrender to his timetable, especially when it makes no sense to you, for I do all things in My timing, not yours. In Mark 11:9-10, the people recognized who Jesus was and, because of that, expected him to bring an immediate victory over the Romans. They had no idea that before the breakthrough, there would be a season of waiting. Resurrection Power would release the peace they desired, but first there would be a sacrifice. This is the way of the Kingdom – through the surrender of your will, and the confidence that rests in Him. In this manner, you will receive your Victory."
For Thought and Prayer: (Mark 11:9-10)) “The people who were in front and those who followed behind began to shout, ‘Praise God! God bless him who comes in the name of the Lord! God bless the coming kingdom of King David, our father! Praise be to God!’” Let us Pray: Jesus, thank you for revealing your Plan for my life. Help me wait patiently and trust you without reservation. I release every care and surrender to your perfect will. Unite my heart and mind so I can move with your Spirit – never ahead and never behind. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services are now usually held outside at Christ Church in Guilford through the summer. However, because of temperatures in the 90s forecast for this Sunday, June 6, there will not be outside worship at Christ Church. The congregation will Zoom both services from St. Michael’s in Brattleboro. The church expects to resume outside, in-person services at Christ Church next Sunday, June 13.
To join the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m Zoom services, go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist services begin again on June 9 from noon to 12:30 p.m. This in-person service will be in the sanctuary of St. Michael’s at 16 Bradley Ave. and all are welcome. Masks and physical distancing are required until further notice.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will return to worship together in the sanctuary this Sunday at 10 a.m. The church will continue to live stream on the Dummerston Church Facebook page as well, and home devotions will be sent via email and via snail mail on request. The scripture this week comes from 1 Kings 18.20-39, the story of Elijah calling forth fire. The congregation will reflect on calling upon God in our lives over all of the false gods that we worship in our midst (power, greed, busyness). Later this month, on June 26 from 4 to 6 p.m., Dummerston Church will host a drive through Strawberry Shortcake Fundraiser. Everyone is encouraged to place orders for individual shortcakes ($7) and whole shortcakes ($45) which serve eight people, by calling the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in for Communion Sunday service as the church kicks off Pride Month with a celebration of being an Open and Affirming church, the special designation given to United Church of Christ churches who offer welcome to those who identify as LGBTQIA+. Readings for this service include Psalm 139 and a selection from the Gospel of Matthew. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Welcoming Pride and Protest.” Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes the hymns “Lord You Have Searched Me, music by Margaret R. Tucker and words based on Psalm 139, “Accept, O God, the Gifts We Bring, arranged by Alice Parker and sung by Perrin Scott, “O, for A World,” words by Miriam Therese Winter and music by Carl Gotthelf Gläser and our children’s hymn is the African American spiritual “This Little Light of Mine.” Anthems will be “Singabahambayo Thina,” a South African freedom song sung in Zulu and “Everything Possible,” words and music by Fred Small and sung for us by Andy Davis. The children’s story for the service is “They, She, He Easy as ABC” by Maya Christina Gonzalez and Matthew SG. Everyone is welcome.
Jamaica
Community Church
Sunday at 11 a.m. the bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship at Jamaica Community Church. If you would like to be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship this Sunday. Masks are required and COVID protocols will be followed. The service will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, a Zoom connections will still be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Reverend Hamm’s meditation for this week is titled “Crazy-Making.” The scripture reading is from mark 3:20-35. Hymns for the service are “Faith of Our Fathers” and “We Meet as Friends at Table.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Shout to the Lord” by Darlene Zschech and the postlude “Sing Ye a Joyful Song” by Antonin Dvorak.
Missions for the month of June are The Newbrook Fire Department and the Townshend Food Shelf. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website at walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "Seeds of Change, Seeds of Hope." For the month of June, All Souls Church shares Sunday offerings with Edible Brattleboro, whose motto is "Grow Food Everywhere For Everyone." While transforming public spaces into gardens that feed the community, Edible Brattleboro also strives to raise awareness of the role of agriculture in sustaining a healthy planet. For this Sunday's service, Marilyn Chiarello and Tom Green join the Social and Environmental Action Committee to talk about this group's work.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and Communion this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “You’ll Never Walk Alone” based on scripture 1 Samuel 17:49-50: Mark 4:35-41. Bill McKim, organist, will play for the Prelude “Symphony of Noels” by F Delalande. Postlude will be “Sortie” by B Marcello. Special music will be “ Prelude in C# minor, Opus 45” by F Chopin.
This in-person Worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: West B Nursery School. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.