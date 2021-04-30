Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Fifth Sunday of Easter, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will focus on how we could be living to help fulfill God’s will for us and all creation. While walking this earth, Jesus said to his followers, “If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask for whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” For many of us listening 2,000 years later, we often hear the “ask anything” part and miss the rest of what Jesus said about how to live and how to love. Sunday’s sermon title is “Ask for Anything?”
Sunday Service is a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
On May 7, First Baptist Church will be resuming First Friday Suppers at the church. The church will be holding a “take out” picnic style BBQ for people to bring home, including hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, garden salad, desserts and beverage. This meal will benefit the Bellows Falls Community Bike Project.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the fourth sermon in a series on women in the Bible. Couper says that he was motivated to provide this series immediately following Easter because it was the women “who did not flee, who went to the tomb, who told the unbelieving disciples and were thus the first to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.” The focus for the sermon this week is on Mary of Bethany and is entitled “Mary of Bethany: Proclaimer of the Messiah.”
The scripture reading will be from John 11:1-45. It will be read by Tony Grobe who will also offer the Prayers of the People.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including the Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes welcomes volunteers to help provide some 500 meals a week for members of the community in need of food. The church also is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and would welcome broader participation in efforts to read out into the community.
This week the outreach also includes welcoming the Brattleboro School of Dance for brief performances on the church's front lawn beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday Also, church volunteers are participating in Green Up Day by cleaning not only the church own grounds but extensive areas around it.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive will reopen for in-person worship services beginning June 6, Communion Sunday. Services are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All safety precautions will be taken. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be offered to those who would like them.
For Thought and Prayer: (Romans 8:17) “Since we are his true children, we qualify to share all his treasures, for indeed, we are heirs of God himself. And since we are joined to Christ, we also inherit all that he is and all that he has. We will experience being co-glorified with him provided that we accept his sufferings as our own.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, allow me to throw caution to the wind and exclaim, “I love you Jesus! I will never give up being a disciple of yours. I do not deserve your Sacrifice and thank you for the Grace which surrounds me.” Amen
Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church, 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join in the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the Church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
Beginning May 9, the 8 a.m. services will be outside at Christ Church in Guilfrod, weather permitting. The 10:15 a.m. services on May 9 and May 23 (The Feast of Pentecost) also will be held outside at Christ Church. Masks and physical distancing are required for all outside services. St. Michael's is keeping some of the 10:15 a.m. services as Zoom-only services to allow for opportunities to sing and to accommodate those who might not be able to attend outdoor worship.
If you wish to attend an outdoor service at Christ Church, contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or email jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org for more information. The church will be collecting contact information to let people know if a service has been canceled because of weather.
This Sunday, the Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. is “Beyond Monarchs.” Working in tandem with David Treadwell's recent Forum on Monarch Butterflies, participants will talk about continuing steps that we can take both locally and further afield to promote a stronger, more sustainable environment.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. and reflect on the idea that Love is a decision. Love is to be connected and know we belong. He is the vine, we are the branches bearing the fruit of love in a loveless world. If it is important to you, it is important to me. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays with the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service can be viewed any time after as well on the Facebook page. Home worship devotions will be sent to members and friends via email and can be sent through U.S. Mail on request by calling the church office at 802-257-0544. The scripture for this week is Acts 16.11-15 and focuses on the obscure character of Lydia and her ministry in the early Church.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch.
Join in this Sunday as the congregation continues to celebrate resurrection this fifth Sunday of the Easter season with word and by sharing Holy Communion together. Reading for this service will include a passage from the Gospel of John, as well as poetry by Galway Kinnell and e.e. cummings. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Grow in God, Grow in Love.” Music under the direction of Patty Meyer includes “Wake to the Spirit” by Patrick Michaels, “I Am the Vine” by John Michael Talbot, “Abide with Me” by William H. Monk; lyrics by Henry F. Lyte and “O God, In Your Love” music by Walter Chalmers Smith; lyrics by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette as well as a special communion music “Bread for the Journey” by Brett Hesla; with special guest musicians Keith Murphy vocals and guitar and Becky Tracy, violin. The children’s story for the service is "One Love" based on the song by Bob Marley and adapted by his youngest daughter Cedella Marley, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton. Everyone is welcome.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “How’s Your Resume?” The scripture will be Philippians 3:10-14. The Children’s story will be “Gove and Take.” To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
Gathering by Zoom, this Sunday's worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be led by The Rev. Rob Hamm. The meeting will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen.
The meditation for this week is titled “Gardeners of Peace.” The scripture readings are from 1 John 4:16-21 and John 5:1-8. Hymns for the service are “All You Works of God, Bless the Lord” and “For Beauty of Meadows.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Prelude in C Major” by J.S. Bach and the postlude “I Will Rise” by Chris Tomlin.
The church mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center. The church aslo continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. In-person worship service will resume on May 9 with COVID protocols in place. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321. All are welcome.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website at walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is "Transforming Lives, Inspiring Futures." For the month of May, All Souls Church will be sharing its Sunday offerings with Youth Services, which has been helping young people and their families thrive since 1972. For this service, presented by the Social and Environmental Action Committee, the congregation will be welcoming Executive Director Russell BradburyCarlin, who will speak about the group's work. Russell will also be joining in at All Souls' Virtual Coffee Hour following the service, for questions and discussion.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
This Sunday, First Congregational Church will celebrate the reopening of the church building and having in-person worship. COVID guidelines will be followed. Worship services will continue to be on YouTube. Search the Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers @gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.