BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
This Sunday, join in to learn how to live life when everything doesn't come up heads, when life is not a rose garden, and Murphy's Law seems to be an understatement.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church, will be holding a $5 Bag Sale on Sept. 17 and 24. The closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The closet also welcomes clean, gently used fall and winter clothing. Proceeds from the closet are returned to the community at the end of the year.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 29 South St., service is entitled: Daze of Awe: New Years’ Cheers & Fears. Service will ask, what if there is no kangaroo court in the sky and what if we have right and wrong all wrong?
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Congregation Shir Heharim (Brattleboro Area Jewish Community - BAJC) invites Jews and their families and friends to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services. Rabbi Amita Jarmon will be assisted and accompanied by congregants on voice, cello, guitar and piano. Except for Tashlich and Shofar, all services will be held at the West Village Meeting House (All Souls Church), and are accessible via livestream. Rosh Hashanah evening services begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. Morning prayers begin Saturday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m. and continue until about 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, BAJC will gather at 4 p.m. at the site of the Brattleboro Farmers’ Market for the Shofar service and Tashlich.
Yom Kippur services begin on Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. with the Kol Nidre prayer, and resume at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. A Yizkor service to remember and honor departed loved ones will be held at approximately 12:15 p.m. Attendees will break for a few hours at 1:30 p.m. and then the afternoon service begins at 4 p.m. with a reading of the Book of Jonah and a contemplative process about transgression, regret and forgiveness. Ne’ilah, the closing service, begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a communal break-fast.
BAJC, Congregation Shir HeHarim is located at 151 Greenleaf St. Phone: 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook and on Zoom (contact the church office for the zoom link)
The Rev. Dr. Lise Sparrow will be leading worship. This Sunday and through October 4, Centre Church will join faith communities around the world in celebrating the Season of Creation. This year's theme, "A Mighty River," embodies the wave of efforts to make peace with the Earth and on the Earth, visable. This Sunday, Centre Church will celebrate the ritual of baptism for two small children. The poem "Moon" by Billie Collins and scripture from Romans 8: 14-28 will frame the sermon, "Baptisms and baptisms" and the concept of formal baptism along with the many "baptisms" we experience as we discover the miracles of the natural world. Rennie Washburn is the Deacon for September and will welcome those in attendance and read the scripture indicated above. Our organist has recovered from her bout with covid and will provide support for the hymns, "Morning Has Broken", "Child of Blessing," and "I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry."
Immediately following the service the Christian Education Committee will host an Ice Cream Social to welcome children to Sunday School and registration. Everyone is welcome.
Also, immediately following the service, there will be a sermon discussion led by Lise Sparrow and held in her office with those who are interested.
Calendar for Centre Church: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (currently reading "Wisdom of No Escape and a Path of Loving Kindness" by Pema Chodron.); Dharma evening, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Cr Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday at 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit 4 p.m. Thursday in the Heritage room; choir rehearsal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in at First Congregational Church at 880 Western Ave. for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message this week is titled “It’s Not Practical!” Based on the Gospel of Matthew 18:21-35, it reflects on the call to “forgive your brother or sister from your heart.” Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “The Love of God” by Marianne Kim and “Joyful Recessional” by Gary Norian.
Members of the church are reminded of an important congregational meeting to take place after this Sunday’s service.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours this coming week are Tuesday, 10 .m. to noon or by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: 3rd Saturday Sept. 16: Sangha Poetry Night 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom Only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue 10 a.m. to noon (Hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m.; Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Saturday, Sept 17, Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only)
Upcoming events and retreats: New fall classes coming soon.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
This Sunday is the third in The Season of Creation. The congregation will integrate prayers, readings, music, sermons and a Eucharistic Prayer that reflect our sorrow and repentance for the ways we participate in the exploitation and destruction of the earth, a renewed commitment to the transformation of our own relationship with God’s creation, and a pledge, with God’s grace, to work for the healing and restoration of the earth. Special preacher this Sunday is Mary Colleen Sinnott who is a member of the Church of the Woods in Canterbury, New Hampshire and who has been involved in eco-spirituality for decades.
Also this Sunday, St. Michael’s Choir is back from their summer respite to add to the service, under the new leadership of Keane Southard.
All are welcome at “Breakfast with the Psalms” each Wednesday morning from 8:30-10 at The Works on Main Street.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main Street. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The Church office hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. Contact the Church office by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
A program on the saints pictured in Saint Michael's stained-glass windows will be presented by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the church's patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together this Sunday at 10 a.m. Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Genesis 8 and 9, the conclusion to the story of Noah. New members will be welcomed during the service this day. Sunday School children will start in worship with their families and head downstairs for special time with Billie Slade after a special children’s message during the worship service. Following worship, the church will hold its annual meeting, followed by a time of fellowship with refreshments.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, will be open for a special Agape Sunday service at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. The service will be held in Fellowship Hall with the preparation and sharing of a Communion meal. This special service will be led by Pastor Matt Deen. The Gathering Song will be “What We Need Is Here”. The scripture reading is from Matthew 16:21-26. Hymns for the service are “Let Us Break Bread Together” and “Amazing Grace.” Music will be led by Miriam Allbee.
The September Mission is the Winston Prouty Center.
Calendar for the week: Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m. the Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday morning Apple Pie Making starts at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday evening from 5:30 7 p.m., the Sanctuary is open for quiet reflection. On Thursday at 10 a.m., Ladies Aid will meet.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The Rev. Sandra Whippie will lead the service this Sunday, at First Universalist Church. Laura Greenspan will play the flute. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 10 Main St.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.