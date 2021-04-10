Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
It is a very hard thing for people to believe without seeing. In John’s Gospel we find Jesus suddenly appearing to the Disciples, standing among them, in a house with locked doors. They must have been startled! One week later, Jesus comes back. This time Thomas, who was not present the first time, is there to see Jesus and to touch Him. He Believes. How is it that we come to believe? The name of the sermon is “My Lord and my God!”
Sunday Service has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the first in a new series of sermons on women in the Bible. Couper says he is motivated to provide this series immediately following Easter because it was the women “who did not flee, who went to the tomb, who told the unbelieving disciples, and were thus the first to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.” The title of Couper's sermon is “Eve: Source of Life.”
The scripture is Genesis Ch.3, v:1-24. It will be read by Daniel Guerra, who will also provide the Prayers of the People on behalf of the congregation.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week.
Beginning this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. there will be a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This will be led by Bonnie Girvan.
On Mondays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra.
Finally, beginning on April 18 at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com , visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes provides 500 meals a week for members of the community in need of food and would welcome volunteers to help prepare the meals. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and, again, would welcome broader participation in efforts to reach out into the community.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at the church, 802-254-9566
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, thank you for the sacrifice of your Son. Help me find my identity in the person of Jesus Christ. May the story of Easter become my story, so that I may live a life you would approve of. Amen.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Everyone is invited to join in the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services offered each week by St. Michael's Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the Church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
This week, the Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday is “The Jerusalema Challenge!” In January of 2020 a South African spiritual “Jerusalema,” sung in Zulu, became a hit in southern Africa. When Angolan dancers choreographed it in February and recorded themselves dancing while they ate lunch, the song and the dance began to go viral. People danced it in law offices in Zimbabwe, a Catholic church in Montreal, a monastery in Israel, on the streets of Havana. Firefighters danced, and street kids, and pilots; the Swiss police challenged the Irish Garda. An Australian dance teacher made an instruction video. So the congregation will explore why the Jerusalema Challenge became a global response to the pandemic, why cloistered Irish nuns took up the Challenge not only “to cheer people up” (as the Kenyan Parliament did), but as “a creative way to pray.” We might also dance.
All the weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will hold worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream on Sunday at 10 a.m. This week will be the first of a two week exploration of texts from the book of Revelation during this Easter Season. Join the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge, who will be leading the service along with music director Mary Westbrook-Geha. Home worship devotions will be sent via email and can be requested via snail mail by calling the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation will observe an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Then at 9:30 a.m. the Rev. Robert McIntyre will preach through the book of John. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church’s online worship Sunday at 10 a.m. is entitled “A Simple Service of Testimony and Song in Celebration of the Resurrection.” It features members of the Council of Conference Ministers and national setting staff of the United Church of Christ (UCC). Find the link on the GCC homepage guilfordchurch.org. The service will also be broadcast on BCTV at 8 a.m. on Sunday and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will return to lead worship on Sunday, April 18.
In Sunday’s service, Guilford Community Church organist, Patty Meyer, will play selections from Bach and Handel for the prelude and postlude. An introit from GCC archives will be "Alleluia” by Nolan Williams from a 2019 worship service when Dr. Kathy Bullock was leading the choir. Other musical offerings will be “Thine is the Glory” performed by members of the University Congregational UCC in Seattle, and “Rise Up, Peace Eternal” by Tracy Howe, performed by The Restoration Project of Tucson, Ariz. Testimonies from conference ministers include the Rev. Dr. Edward Davis (Southern) and Rev. Lynn Bunjak (Vt.), with additional words from national staff Rev. Noel Anderson and Rev. Dr. Sarah Lund. A litany will be led by Rev. Elena Larsson. Scripture from the Gospel of John will be read by Rev. Kent Siladi.
Guilford Community Church is an Open and Affirming and Just Peace congregation of the United Church of Christ. For more information call 257-0994, check the website at www.guilfordchurch.org, or friend us on Facebook at "Guilford Community Church.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “So, You Want To Be A Christian.” This Sundays scripture will be Matthew 7:21-27. The Children’s story will be “The Most Important Thing.”
To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
This Sunday's Zoom worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The meeting will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen.
The sermon for this week is titled “Healing Wounds.” The scripture reading is from John 20:19-31. Hymns for the service are “Rejoice Ye Pure in Heart” and “Christ Is Risen! Shout Hosanna.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “In the Garden” by C. Austin Miles and the postlude “Variations” by Dmitri Kabalevsky.
The Mission for the month of April is the Lise Sparrow Youth Service Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church on the Common offers worship service in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Pastor Don Hashem is bringing the message and Carmen Hashem the music. Handicap accessible. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at www.stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The SEAC service is on the second Sunday in April, due to the Easter holiday on April 4. All Souls Church will be hosting friends from Theater Adventure, the church's "Share-the-Plate" organization for April.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join us in worship with our sister church Guilford Community Church this Sunday. Access can be found on their website guilfordchurch.org.
Search Rev. Audrey Walker on YouTube to hear all her sermons to date. Music is provided in these virtual services by Bill McKim, organist and pianist, Steve Rice, pianist and vocalist and Carolyn Walker, violinist and vocalist.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: Boys and Girls Club. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.