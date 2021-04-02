Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will celebrate the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ. This will begin with an outdoor Sunrise Service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls. The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and be followed by a distribution of take-home breakfasts. All are welcome to join in. The regular Easter Worship Service will begin at 10 a.m. This year's Easter Service will be held online. Contact the Pastors for details. The name of the sermon is, “Look, There is the Place They Laid Him.”
Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, Easter Sunday, is a special day of joy and celebration in the church as in other Christian churches. In keeping with a tradition exercised all over the world, Centre Church will be observing the resurrection event in an early morning service held on the front lawn at 193 Main St., at 8 a.m. The service will be brief but open to the public. Attendees are asks to wear maskss.
At 10 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead a service on Zoom and will preach a sermon entitled, “And...?!?!” in which he will consider the ways in which we might respond to the resurrection event.
The scripture readings will include Psalm 118:1-2,14-24 from the Hebrew scripture and Mark 16:1-8 from the Christian scripture. They will be read by Holly Kennedy who will also offer the Prayers of the People on behalf of the congregation.
Special music for the service will be provided by Matt Kennedy on the trumpet and the trombone. The anthem, “Let It Rise,” will be sung by Kathy Bullock. Organist Mary Milkey May, will offer the familiar Easter music – "Christ the Lord is Risen Today, Thine is the Glory," and, finally, the "Hallelujah Chorus."
There are two continuing Zoom opportunities at Centre Church. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes.
Call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurcvhvt.org or on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at the church, 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to join any of the three services by St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Easter Sunday, via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the service bulletins and Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
The early morning Easter Vigil service will begin at 5:30 a.m. in the dark and culminate in the first sunrise of Easter. The congregation will bless the new fire of Easter, tell the ancient stories of God’s people, and witness the first Sunrise of the Easter Season. This service, which includes music, will be a Zoom meeting format so everyone will be able to see one another (depending on if you have your camera on) and hope to share sunrises from various locations. This service will include Holy Eucharist.
At the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services on Easter Day, we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection. The 10:15 a.m. service includes music. There will be Holy Eucharist at both services.
Check the Church website each week to learn more about coming services and events as well as links to the service bulletins and to Zoom, including telephone links. All the weekly announcements and links to all services are in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will have two services to celebrate the resurrection on Easter Sunday. At 6:30 a.m. there will be a sunrise service on the front steps of the church. Attendees will socially distance by household groups and use masks. At 10 a.m. the congregation will have a festival service on the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream. The service can be viewed any time after as well. Home devotions will be sent via email and via snail mail on request through the church office by calling 802-257-0544. On Saturday, April 3, the Easter bunny will be visiting Dummerston center. This will be a driveby event. Come drive by and pick up a pack of marshmallow peeps. The congregation hopes to be able to continue the annual Easter Egg Hunt tradition in 2022.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation will observe an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Then at 9:30 a.m. the Rev. Robert McIntyre will preach an Easter Sunday sermon. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 am. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in for an Easter Sunday Communion service as Guilford Church concludes the worship series Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain. This Easter Sunday we are reminded that Again & again, the Sun Rises. Readings for this service will include a meditation entitled “Being the Resurrection” by the Rev. Dr. Victoria Weinstein, a passage from the Gospel of Mark and the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Music for this service was collaboratively directed by Peter Amidon, Andy Davis and Patty Meyer and includes a reprieve of the Advent worship series anthem “I Believe” by Mark Miller, Cathy Hess soloist, the anthem “We Rise” by Batya Levine and “Easter Anthem” by William Billings, sung by Emma Schneider, Amelia Fontein, Arthur Davis and Guillaume Sparrow-Pepin. There will also be a rousing closing song, “Let It Rise” written by Steven Hurd as taught by Dr. Kathy Bullock who is also the arranger, pianist and soloist; with Steve Rice, percussion. Hymns for this Sunday will be “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” words by Charles Wesley, music from Lyra Davidica, sung by Andy and Robin Davis, Peter and Mary Alice Amidon, with Dwayne and Rachel Johnson on trumpet/piano, “Now the Green Blade Riseth” from the Oxford Book of Carols, arranged by Andy Davis and sung by Robin Davis and Perrin Scott, with Robin on dulcimer and Andy on accordion and “Eat This Bread,” a traditional chant from the Taizé Community. The children’s story for the service is “Jesus and the Children” a retelling of the gospel story in Living God’s Way by Ralph Milton shared by the Rev. Lee Moore.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church will hold an Easter Sun Rise Service at 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the Masonic Hall on Route 30. The regular church service will be at its normal time at 11 a.m. at the Jamaica Church in the “Heart of the Village." The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Easter Sunday is “The Big Lie.” The scripture will be Matthew 28:11-15. The Children’s story will be “Empty.” To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
On Easter Sunday, the First Congregational Church of Newfane will hold a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. in front of the church. All are welcome. Masks are required and COVID safety precautions will be followed. Bill Berner provides the guitar accompaniment during the early service. At 10 a.m., the congregation will gather via Zoom for worship and Holy Communion led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The meeting will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen.
The sermon for this week is titled “What’s Next?” The scripture reading is from John 20:1-18. Hymns for the service are “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” and “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today” and will be led by Miram Allbee. Guest musician, Rene Bernard, band director at Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School, will play the prelude “Festive Trumpet Tune,” by David German and the postlude “Trumpet Tune and Air” by Henry Purcell.
The Mission for the month of April is the Lise Sparrow Youth Service Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ’s Church
Christ’s Church will not be holding an Easter Service this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans are being made to hold the congregation's first of the month Church Services as soon as it is safe and feasible – noting that the first service may be held out-of-doors. During these past few months of the virus regulations, the Rev. Janice Chilek has remained in close contact with congregational members and friends by providing thoughtful monthly letters to all as well as staying in touch by phone and e-mail. Christ’s Church Women’s Fellowship has also stayed in communication with members and friends. The church sends blessings to all in the community for a thoughtful and joyful Easter.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church on the Common celebrates Easter this Sunday in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Pastor Don Hashem is bringing the message and Carmen Hashem the music. Handicap accessible. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Vernon
Mountain View SDA Church
Join in for a self-guided tour around Vernon following the “Journey to Redemption” from the fall of mankind to the resurrection of Christ, depicted through visual representations at drive-by locations along the way. The route will be open Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
The tour ends at the church of your choice: Advent Christian Church (4554 Fort Bridgman Road) or Mountainview SDA Church (1002 Fort Bridgman Road).
All in-person interaction is limited and COVID-safe. Pick up a map, guide-book, and experience bag at the Miller Farm, 1732 Fort Bridgman Road, Vernon.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at www.stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme for this Sunday is "Following the Light - Easter Sunday" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Jesus left behind a close circle of dear ones who mourned his death, but his spirit lived on. These followers and friends were empowered to continue his revolutionary work of caring and healing. We will honor and celebrate this path of Light.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and Communion this Easter Sunday on You Tube. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “When It Was Still Dark…” based on scripture John 20:1-18. Bill McKim, organist, will play for the Postlude “Carillon” by L.Vierne. Special music and hymns will be performed by Carolyn Walker, violinist and Steve Rice, soloist.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: Boys and Girls Club. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.