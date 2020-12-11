First Baptist Church
The thrill of Christmas is upon us as we light the candle of Joy this third Sunday of Advent. As we consider the joy of Jesus’ birth, we can reconsider what brings us joy in our own lives. Are these joys fleeting or long lasting? Where do these joys bring us? How are our souls nourished? Where is God in our rejoicing? The title of Sundays’ sermon is “A Spirit of Rejoicing.”
Sunday Service for First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church St., Bellows Falls, VT.
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday at Centre Congregational Church, the service will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. For support in accessing the service, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper, will lead the service from the sanctuary at 193 Main St. In the Christian calendar, this Sunday is known as Gaudete (“Rejoice”) Sunday and, in keeping with that title, Reverend Couper will preach a message entitled “Dreams Dreamt.” The scripture this week is Psalm 126 which will be read by the liturgist, Holly Kennedy. She will prepare the introduction to the reading as well as the pastoral prayer.
The third candle in the Advent Wreath, the Candle of Joy, will be lit by the Cera Family.
The music for the morning will include familiar Advent music and a solo by Dr. Peter Abell, a member of the congregation.
During the week there are two Zoom opportunities. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” This will continue through December 31. Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion group that focuses on the sermon of the previous week. Zoom access can be obtained by calling the church office at 802-254-4730.
You can also contact the church at admin@centrechurchvt.org or visit the website at centrechurchvt.org
Christian Science Church
Although the First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to the state’s response to the pandemic, the church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held weekly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, see the church website: csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church had hoped to reopen worship services at 18 Town Crier Drive on Nov. 29. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the church has extended that date to the first Sunday in Lent, Feb. 28. It is hoped that Thursday evening Bible Studies will resume the first week in March.
For Thought and Prayer: (Psalm 18:2) “The Lord is my Protector; he is my strong fortress. My God is my protection, and with him I am safe. He protects me like a shield; he defends me and keeps me safe.”
Let us Pray: Father, fill my heart with Joy, though I am surrounded by death and darkness. Remove all doubts from my mind. I cling to my Faith as a lifeline given from above. Speak to me through my Savior, Jesus Christ, and let me know I am not alone. I can survive all things knowing I am safe in your arms. Amen
Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
The 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services for St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will be offered via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at stmichaelsvermont.org for the necessary Zoom links and telephone numbers.
A special Lessons & Carols service is coming this Sunday at 4 p.m. — the first-ever, probably never to be repeated, Zoom Advent Lessons and Carols. The mystery, beauty, and deep joy that the Advent season brings are going to be manifested using modern technology to share a message that is timeless. Pray with us, chant with us, sing with us, keep silence with us. All are welcome to join St. Michael’s Rector Mary Lindquist, Music Director Susan Dedell, readers, and singers to celebrate and maintain this annual event.
Zoom links to the bulletin and the service are on the Church website.
The Longest Night Service: A Service of Hope will be on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. on Zoom. With readings, prayers, the music of the cello and the lighting of candles massed together, the congregation will look beyond the Longest Night to hope and healing. This year, as part of the service, St. Michael’s will light a candle for each person who asks and join it with others to create a powerful glow. You can have an individual candle lit during the actual service in the name of a loved one or a painful situation you are living with. Directions for sending candle requests are on St. Michael’s website under Advent & Christmas Services.
The Advent and Christmas services of St. Michael’s, all on Zoom this year, are:
Advent Lessons & Carols Service, Sunday Dec. 13, at 4 p.m.
The Longest Night Service, Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m.
Christmas Eve Service with Christmas Pageant, Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.
Christmas Eve Service, Thursday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m.
Christmas Day Service, Friday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m.
On Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Mary Lindquist will offer a time of Body Prayer & Meditation. Participants will practice joining gentle movement, breath and body awareness exercises to prayer and scripture in the hope of experiencing the goodness of the incarnation in our own bodies. All ages and bodies are welcome. Find the Zoom links on the website under “News and Events.”
All are welcome each Wednesday on Zoom from 5:45 to 7 p.m. to study the lessons for the coming Sunday. No prior biblical knowledge or sign up is required. Links are on the Church website.
A Contemplative Service is offer Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. You will find the links to the service on St. Michael’s website under “Prayer.”
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., welcomes everyone to a virtual worship live streamed on the church website, and posted to YouTube and Facebook. Sundays in Advent, The Season of Hope, 10:30 a.m., December 13 and 20. On Christmas Eve Day the church will live stream worship at 2 p.m., also posted to YouTube and Facebook.
At 3 p.m. everyonne, especially the children, are invited to a brief door worship at the manger in front of the church. With masks and distancing the gathering will sing, pray, hear a story, and welcome a special visitor ... no not Santa Claus. This guest is one who has not previously visited on Christmas. Gifts will be given to the children. Come share Christmas with Trinity, the Little Church with a Big Heart. Pastor Randy Wilburn, 413-687-5568 or church office, 802-254-4220.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church will worship together via live stream on the church’s Facebook page, beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday to celebrate the second Sunday in Advent. This week, the theme is “Peace” and the congregation will explore the visitation of angels in the stories of the season. The angels will be placed into the nativity and two Advent candles will be lit, adding the candle of peace to the candle of hope. Check out the community Advent candles in the church’s front window as the church lights a second light this week, and listens for the bell ringing each evening at 7 p.m. as we remember all of our essential workers and those who are suffering with or have died from COVID 19.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre is preaching Advent sermons each Sunday this December. The service is also being simulcast. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website,eastdoverbaptistchurch.org
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., is offering virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit the church website at graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in this weekend for the third Sunday of Advent, a celebration of joy. This year the church will be joining with others across the country on a journey to find more hope, love, joy and peace in the world even when we don’t see it! That is the concept behind this year’s Advent and Christmas season entitled “In Believe Even When…Fill the Night with Music and Light.”
Readings for this service will include scripture from the Prophet Isaiah and the first chapter of the Gospel of Luke. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “I Believe In God: Joy Down in My Heart.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes excerpts from the anthem written especially for this worship series, “I Believe Even When” by Mark Miller, featuring soloist Cathy Hess. The anthem for this Sunday is “Magnificat” written by Peter Amidon. Hymns for this Sunday include “My Heart Sings Out,” words by Ruth Duck, music traditional, “Shout for Joy,” a traditional African American spiritual and “See Now Like a Phoenix Rising” words by Billy Bragg, set to Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, arr. by Paul Halley. The children’s story for the service is “Red and Lulu” by Matt Tavares, read by Sue Owings.
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church will be following the governor’s recommendations and closing the church doors, due to the rising virus numbers. If you would like to be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. If you would like to contact Pastor Pete, call him at 802-874-4181 or email carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
First Congregational Church
In-person worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane has been suspended due to COVID restrictions in Vermont. This Sunday, the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to Jim Kyle for recording the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “Believe in Joy.” The scripture readings are from Isaiah 57:14-19 and Luke 1: 1-4; 26-56. Hymns for the service are “Awake! Awake, and Greet the New Morn,” an alternative translation of “Ode to Joy” by Billy Bragg and “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading everyone in song. The prelude “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” will feature Linda Bastian on handbells and the postlude “Sussex Carol” will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Heat Assistance and the Christmas Fund for Veterans of the Cross. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
All Souls Church
Join in a bit before 10 a.m. this Sunday for an online worship service offered by All Souls Church, on the website at ascvt.org and clicking on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button.
This Sunday’s service will feature The Lights of Community with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. In this season, many candles are lit, ancient and modern stories shared among families and communities. The lighting of the Menorah represented religious and cultural freedom for the Maccabee people; and Advent candles are often lit to symbolize patience, freedom, hope and peace. We will kindle our lights and honor the traditions and our community!
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. For more information, call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational
Join in on YouTube as the Rev. Audrey Walker leads in worship for First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave., on the third Sunday of Advent. Reveren Walker’s sermon is entitled “Jingle Bells at a Funeral” based on scripture 1 Thessalonians 5:12-28. Organist Bill McKim will play for the prelude “Pastorale” by L Boellmann and the postlude will be “Postlude” by L Boellmann. Special music is “What Child is This” carol [Arr. by C Lindberg].
Local missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. You may drop off your donation on Thursday and Friday morning. Free Veggies from Vermont Food Bank are distributed monthly on the first and third Monday at the Brattleboro Union High School parking lot.
If you would like to receive the monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send in your email address or call the church office. Email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.