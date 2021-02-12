Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday is Transfiguration Sunday. High atop a mountain three apostles stood. Nearby was Jesus, the one they called “Rabbi.” In an instant, he appeared blazing white like a fire! Moses and Elijah were suddenly beside him. The three men became transfixed by the transfiguration of Jesus and the divine apparitions. Only Peter was able speak, but “He did not know what to say, for they were terrified.” The divine mystery unfolding in front of them was simply too much to comprehend. Sunday, the congregation looks at the responses of the apostles to this amazing event. The title of the sermon is “Why am I here?”
Sunday service for First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 am. Contact the Pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will be away from the pulpit for this week. Matt Deen will lead the service this Sunday, continuing the series entitled, “The Season of Light and Knowledge.” In his sermon, “A Transfigurative Covenant,” Deen will explore some relatively new scientific studies of our creaturely neighbors and what those studies might mean for our covenant with God and Creation. The related scripture is Genesis 9:8-17 and will be read by Lisa Terzariol, who will also lead the congregation in Prayers of the People as well as the Lord's Prayer. The hymns are related to the sermon and the scripture – “We Have Come at Christ's Own Bidding” and “Touch the Earth Lightly.”
This weekend includes Valentine's Day. Hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones in this time of COVID and to those who are working to help everyone get well and stay well. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the display of hearts alone the front sidewalk of the church at 193 Main St.
There is also a labyrinth that was constructed in the front corner of the property. From ancient times, labyrinths of various kinds have been used to provide a place where one can enter a moment of spiritual centering, contemplation, and prayer. Anyone who wishes to express grief for those lost and gratitude for those who sustain us is welcome to walk the snowy labyrinth. It will be accessible anytime Feb. 13-21. A short paper invitation and explanation of the labyrinth can be found at the side front doorway of the church where there will also be a sign indicating the entrance to the labyrinth.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, email centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
The First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to COVID-19, but church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit the church website at csbrattleboro.org.
Spiritual Discovery: How You Can Better the World, a Christian Science talk by Tom McElroy, will continue to be offered online for several more weeks. Click on the Lecture tab.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Matthew 6:33-34) “Above all, constantly seek God’s kingdom and his righteousness, then all these less important things will be given to you abundantly. Refuse to worry about tomorrow, but deal with each challenge that comes your way, one day at a time. Tomorrow will take care of itself.” Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, listen to my prayer. Forgive the doubt that sometimes creeps into my mind. Replace my uncertainty with words of Hope and Restoration. I want to be revitalized through my Savior, Jesus Christ. Grant me the Peace I yearn for. Flood me with the light of Jesus so that the darkness of my days become bright and optimistic. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links and telephone numbers. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
Folks meet for the Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship each week from 5:45 to 7 p.m. This meeting focuses on the scripture lessons for the coming Sunday. There is no sign up and no preparation is needed. The Zoom links are on the website under COVID resources.
There is a Thursday contemplative service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each week. All are welcome. Find the links to the service under the “Prayer” block on the front page of St. Michael’s website.
Ash Wednesday is February 17. St. Michael’s will have services on Zoom at noon and 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to collect ashes from the fireplace or dirt or crushed leaves from the yard in order to apply the ashes to yourself or to one another for Ash Wednesday, perhaps using the words “Remember that you are part of God’s earth.” To find the Zoom link for the Ash Wednesday services, go to the front page of the Church website and then click on the eNews block on the home page and look for the article on Ash Wednesday.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, at 161 Western Ave., will be livestreaming the following worship services: Sunday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m., Transfiguration Sunday and the Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz; and Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. special music and bestowing of ashes. "A Season of Hope" is the theme for the Sundays in Lent, 10:30 a.m.
For more information contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the Trinity Church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The service will be available any time after as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email and via snail mail on request by calling the church office at 802-257-0544. The theme for worship this week is Jesus' Transfiguration and our own opportunities to witness to the sacred in our everyday midst. The scripture comes from Luke 9.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in this Sunday to celebrate the last Sunday of Epiphany and the transfiguration of Jesus. Readings for this service will include a passage from Paul’s letters to the Corinthians and the Gospel of Mark, as well as an excerpt from the poem “The Ponds” by Mary Oliver. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Transfiguration: When the Light Comes Out.” Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two anthems “Shine, Jesus, Shine” words and music by Graham Kendrick and “Siyahamba,” a South African Freedom Song. Hymns for this Sunday include “We Have Come at Christ’s Own Bidding,” words by Carl P. Daw and music by Rowland H. Pritchard and “Arise, Your Light Has Come,” words by Ruth Duck and music by William H. Walter. There is also a special children’s hymn for Valentine’s Day called “Planting Seeds of Love in Our Hearts,” words and music by Pam Donkin, arr. by Andy Davis. Sung by Robin, Emma and Andy Davis. The children’s story for the service is "Red: A Crayon’s Story" by Michael Hall.
For more information call 802-257-0994, visit www.guilfordchurch.org, or on Facebook at "Guilford Community Church.”
Jamaica
Community Church
In-person worship services have been suspended at the Jamaica Community Church due to concerns about COVID-19. Join in on Facebook for daily devotions and Sunday services. The congregation looks forward to being back together in person when conditions improve. Contact Pastor Pete at 874-4181 or carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
In-person worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC has been suspended due to COVID restrictions in Vermont. This Sunday the service will be led by Guest Preacher C.J. King and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who recorded parts of the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “Listen and See.” The scripture reading is from Mark 9:1-9. Hymns for the service are “Jesus Shall Reign,” and “Open My Eyes.” Mike Kelly, music director, will play the prelude “Think About His Love” by Walt Harrah and the postlude “Rustington” by Hubert Parry.
The Mission for the month of February is Grace Cottage Hospital, and the church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. The Annual Financial Meeting will be held on February 15 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. A special Ash Wednesday Service (February 17) will also be posted online.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit www.ascvt.org and click on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button.
The theme for this Sunday is "The Transformative Power of Love" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. There are so many stories of the transformative power of love to heal, to illuminate, to offer courage in challenging times. Love of self, love of another, love for the earth, clear and inspiring examples of love overcoming fear and inspiring our best selves. The congregation will celebrate love in all its forms.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in with First Congregational Church on YouTube for the Sixth Sunday After Epiphany. Search the Rev. Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “If You Are Willing…” based on scripture Mark 1:40-45. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Prelude in D Minor” by J S Bach. The Postlude will be “Trumpets in Dialogue” by F Couperin. Special music is “Mazurka in A Minor” by F Chopin.
Ash Wednesday is coming up on Feb. 17. The service will be on YouTube. Search the Rev. Audrey Walker.
Missions: Brattleboro Area Hospice donations may be mailed in care of the church. First Congregational Church collects for the Food Works project. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter, pasta and other non-perishables. These items can be dropped off at the office Thursday and Friday morning.
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. Website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.