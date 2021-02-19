Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Sunday marks the first Sunday in Lent. The Gospel relates that the Kingdom of God is near! What does this mean to us, that the Kingdom of God is so close? Over the 40 days of Lent we are asked to prepare ourselves, much like Jesus in the wilderness. Why? Join us Sunday as we consider these questions and consider undertaking a wilderness journey that can lead us to a promised land. The name of the sermon is “Thy Kingdom Come.”
Sunday Service at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Cntact the Pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will introduce a series of sermons entitled, “Biblical Optometry: Discerning our Church's Corrective Vision.” This series will be offered in parallel with the Long Range Planning Team and will include contributions from various members of that Team.
The title of the sermon this week is, “Belief Curbs Fear.” The scripture for this Sunday is Genesis 15: 1-6. It will be read by a friend of the church, Daniel Guerra, who will also offer the Prayers of the People. Matt and Holly Kennedy will present an anthem entitled, “When Jesus Wept” by W. Billings.
The service will be followed immediately by the Annual Financial Meeting of the church.
In addition, Dr. Couper will be speaking at the Windham World Affairs Council meeting this same afternoon at 4 p.m. Dr. Couper will speak on Nobel Prize winner Albert Luthuli, a precursor to Nelson Mandela in South Africa. Before coming to Brattleboro, Dr. Couper served in Groutville, South Africa, and ministered in the home church of Chief Albert Luthuli. Couper is the author of the first and only substantive biography of Luthuli. His Zoom lecture can be accessed through the Windham World Affairs Council website.
There are two Zoom opportunities that continue at Centre Church. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed to you as needed.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes provides 500 meals a week for members of the community in need of food and would welcome community participation in the preparation of these meals. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and would welcome broader participation in the community.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, email centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
The First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to COVID-19, but church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit the church website at csbrattleboro.org.
Spiritual Discovery: How You Can Better the World, a Christian Science talk by Tom McElroy, will continue to be offered online for several more weeks. Click on the Lecture tab.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Psalm 139:1-6) “Lord, you have examined me and know me. You know everything I do; from far away you understand all my thoughts. You see me, whether I am working or resting; you know all my actions. Even before I speak, you already know what I will say. You are all around me on every side; you protect me with your power. Your knowledge of me is too deep; it is beyond my understanding.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, allow me to focus on the journey of my Lord Jesus Christ during Lent. Grant me the courage Jesus had when faced with trials and tribulations. Allow my faith to grow stronger with each passing day, knowing that my Savior is watching over me. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links and telephone numbers. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
There is a special Forum series from 9 to 10 a.m. each Sunday during Lent. In “Speaking Truth Toward the Future: Voices of our Hebrew Ancestors,” participants will explore the lives of our Hebrew ancestors as they addressed the central questions of their lives and times. The power of the Scriptures is found as our Hebrew ancestors help us address those same questions in our lives during this time. The Forum this Sunday will be listening to the voices of Abraham & Sarah.
The Lenten Series on Tuesday evenings is “Voices in the Wilderness: Reflections on a Year of Disruption.” Beginning on Tuesday, Feb 23, on Zoom, participants will explore the wilderness as a place of hardship and danger, but also a place of growth and renewal. In this first evening, there will be an introduction to and an overview of the wilderness themes. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner conversation, the panel discussion is from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. followed by a question/response time, and the closing worship is from 7 to 7:20 p.m. All are welcome to join in for all or any part of the evening. The list of each Tuesday’s discussion topics and the Zoom links are on the church website in the eNews.
Folks meet for the Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship each week from 5:45 to 7 p.m. This meeting focuses on the scripture lessons for the coming Sunday. The Zoom links are on the website under Covid resources.
There is a Thursday contemplative service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each week. The links to the service are under the “Prayer” block on the front page of St. Michael’s website.
All the weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook page live stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be available for viewing any time after as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email with snail mail copes available on request. This is the first Sunday in the season of Lent. The congregation will be exploring the story of Jesus' meeting with Nicodemus in John 3. Pastor Shawn will be away for a few days this week, but you can call the church office at 802-257-0544 if you have any needs or requests.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in this Sunday as the congregation continues on the Lenten journey with the worship series Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain. In Lent, we’re reminded that, again and again, suffering and brokenness find us. And yet, in the midst of the motion blur chaos of our lives, God offers a sacred refrain: “I choose you, I love you, I will lead you to repair.” Again and again, God breaks the cycle and offers us a new way forward. Readings for this service will include a passage from Genesis and the Gospel of Mark. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Take a Walk on the Wild Side.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two anthems “I Want Jesus to Walk With Me” a traditional African American spiritual, arranged Peter Amidon featuring Dwayne Johnson on trumpet and “Woyaya,” words by Annie Masembe from Uganda, set to music by the band Osibisa and also arranged Peter Amidon. Our hymns for this Sunday will be “Lord Jesus Who Through Forty Days” by Claudia F. I. Hernaman, “In the Midst of New Dimensions” by Julian Rush and “You've Got to Walk That Lonesome Valley” a traditional American folk gospel song with two of our youth singing the lead. The children’s story for our service is the classic tale “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak. Come journey with us! Come sing this holy refrain with us again and again. Everyone is welcome.
For more information call 802-257-0994.
Jamaica
Community Church
In-person worship services have been suspended at the Jamaica Community Church due to concerns about COVID-19. Join in on Facebook for daily devotions and Sunday services. The congregation looks forward to being back together in person when conditions improve. Contact Pastor Pete at 874-4181 or carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
In-person Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC has been suspended due to COVID restrictions. This Sunday the service will be led by guest preacher, Matt Deen, and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who recorded parts of the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “This Changes Everything.” The scripture reading is from Genesis 9:8-17. Hymns for the service are “Great is Thy Faithfulness, and “Touch the Earth Lightly.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Invention in Bb Major” by J.S. Bach and the postlude “I Come to the Cross” by Bill Batstone and Bob Somma.
The Mission for the month of February is Grace Cottage Hospital. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. There will be a Council Meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on Zoom. The church is preparing for Zoom church services to begin on Feb 28. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. by Zoom format. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the priest-in-charge, The Rev. Duncan Hilton. All are welcome to join in via internet or phone-in links to Zoom. Check the website for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services which you are welcome to attend. The church plans to resume outside services when the warm weather comes. The website address is www.stjohnswalpole.org. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit www.ascvt.org and click on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button. All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in with First Congregational Church on YouTube for the First Sunday in Lent. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “The Tempter” based on scripture Mathew 4: 1-11. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude "Christe- Eleison" by G Cavazzoni. The Postlude will be “Praise to the Lord” by E L Diemer. Special music is “Sonata in “E” by D.Scarlatti.
Missions: Brattleboro Area Hospice donations may be mailed in care of the church. First Congregational Church collects for the Food Works project. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter, pasta and other non-perishables. These items can be dropped off at the office Thursday and Friday morning.
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. Website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Annual meeting is this Sunday at 1 p.m. Call the office for more information.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.