Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
With his face set toward Jerusalem, Jesus invites us to journey with him toward Easter. While the Resurrection brings joy in the morning, there is much suffering along the way. Why does Jesus invite us to join him into such a difficult journey? To answer such a question starts with the realization that he chose to suffer as part of understanding what it means to be human. Join us this Sunday as we speak of this often avoided topic. The name of the sermon is “Great Suffering.”
Sunday Service at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 am. Contact the Pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at (802) 275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will continue with the sermon series entitled, “Biblical Optometry:Discerning our Church's “Corrective Vision.” This series is offered in parallel with the Long Range Planning Team which is initiating a conversation about the church's vision for the future.
The title of Reverend Couper's sermon for this Sunday is “God Appears and Calls Us to Liberate Who from What?” Holly Kennedy will read the scripture, Exodus 3: v 1-12. and will also offer the Prayers of the People. In addition, she will describe the immediate focus of the Long Range Planning Team.
There are two Zoom opportunities that continue at Centre Church. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed to you as needed.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes provides 500 meals a week for members of the community in need of food and would welcome community participation in the preparation of these meals. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and would welcome broader participation in the community.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, email centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Visit the church website at csbrattleboro.org for links to the services and for more information about Christian Science.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (John 14:27) “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
Let us Pray: Lord, my shoulders are heavy with grief and worry. As the Coronavirus continues to take so many lives, I am afraid. I fear for those I love. I fear for myself. Send your Heavenly Peace to my heart and dominate my life with the Sovereignty of Jesus Christ my Savior. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links and telephone numbers. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
There is a special Forum series from 9 to 10 a.m. each Sunday during Lent. In “Speaking Truth Toward the Future: Voices of our Hebrew Ancestors,” participants will explore the lives of our Hebrew ancestors as they addressed the central questions of their lives and times. The power of the Scriptures is found as our Hebrew ancestors help us address those same questions in our lives during this time.
Folks meet for the Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship each week from 5:45 to 7 p.m. to discuss the scripture lessons for the coming Sunday. The Zoom links are on the website under Covid resources.
There is a Thursday contemplative service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each week. The links to the service are under the “Prayer” block on the front page of St. Michael’s website.
All the weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook page live stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be available for viewing any time after as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email with snail mail copies available on request. Pastor Shawn will be back from a few days of rest and vacation on Monday. This is the second Sunday in Lent. One Great Hour of Sharing special donation envelopes are available in the narthex and can be mailed to the Treasurer, Dummerston Congregational Church, 1535 Middle Road, E. Dummerston, VT 05346 and noted "for OGHS" in the memo line.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in as Guilford Community Church continues on the Lenten journey with the worship series Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain. In Lent, we’re reminded that, again and again, suffering and brokenness find us. And yet, in the midst of the motion blur chaos of our lives, God offers a sacred refrain: “I choose you, I love you, I will lead you to repair.” Again and again, God breaks the cycle and offers us a new way forward. Readings for this service will include a passage from the Psalms and the Gospel of Mark as well as a poem from St. Thomas Aquinas.
The sermon by Pastor Elisa is entitled “Cross My Heart.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the anthem I've Been Listening as sung by Lucy Picco Simpson on "Sharon Mountain Harmony" from "Rodeheaver Collection for Male Voices, arranged & new verses by Peter Amidon, Terry Sylvester solo. Hymns for this Sunday will be “Take My Life and Let It Be Consecrated,” “Hear the Voice of God So Tender” tune: Beach Spring, words Lavon Bayler, and “What Does It Mean to Lose One's Life” words Carolyn Winfrey Gillette, music William Gardner's "Sacred Melodies." The closing musical offering is “Hold to God's Unchanging Hand” by F. L. Eiland and Jennie Wilson arr. Paul Halley, Mary Alice Amidon soloist, Rachel Johnson piano, Stefan Amidon percussion. The children’s story for our service is “Listen” by Holly McGhee. Everyone is welcome.
Jamaica
Community Church
In-person worship services have been suspended at the Jamaica Community Church due to concerns about COVID-19. Join in on Facebook for daily devotions and Sunday services. The congregation looks forward to being back together in person when conditions improve. Contact Pastor Pete at 874-4181 or carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
In-person worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC has been suspended due to COVID restrictions. This Sunday, the first Zoom Church service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The service will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who took part in getting this first Zoom Church up and running.
The meditation for this week is titled “Uprising”. The scripture reading is from Mark 8:31-38. Hymns for the service are “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing, and “My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less.” Linda Bastian will play the prelude “Fairest Lord Jesus” on handbells. Music Director Mike Kelly will play the postlude “King of My Heart” by John Mark McMillan.
The Mission for the month of February is Grace Cottage Hospital, and for the month of March is One Great Hour of Sharing. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. Sunday at 34 Common Way. All are welcome. This Sunday Service Bible teaching will be led by Pastor Bill Daigle, the Hymn man, and music offered by our local Seth Phoenix on the organ. Masks and social distancing are required. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. All are welcome to join in via internet or phone-in links to Zoom. Check the website for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services which you are welcome to attend. The church plans to resume outside services when the warm weather comes. The website address is www.stjohnswalpole.org. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the "click here for virtual Sunday Services" button.
The theme for this Sunday is "Our Beloved Community, Strengthened" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Communities of faith are as ancient as belief itself, sharing a common core. How can we help in strengthening and sustaining the community of All Souls? The congregation will launch a stewardship campaign, celebrating ways we can give to support this beloved community.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
The Rev. Audrey Walker is away this week, so there will be no worship service for First Congregational Church. She suggests that you attend a Zoom worship service for the Second Sunday in Lent.
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. Website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.