Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday, consider the “Good News” that Jesus came to proclaim and how He balanced a hectic work schedule. In the Gospel reading from Mark we can see Jesus going about His days intentionally in all things. He heals the sick. He travels throughout Galilee spreading important news. He casts out many demons. We do not see much rest and recreation! How did those around Jesus keep up with Him? The name of the sermon is “Let Us Go.”
Sunday service at First Baptist Church has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
Contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will be away from the pulpit for two weeks. Matt Deen will be leading the services this Sunday and on Feb. 14. His sermons will continue with the series entitled, “The Season of Light and Knowledge.”
Deen is a recent graduate of Union Theological Seminary in New York. Currently, he is the Associate Director of Institutional Partnerships at Auburn Theological Seminary in Hartford, Conn. He and his wife recently bought a home in Townsend.
This Sunday, Deen will preach a sermon entitled, “Justice At the Gate,” in which he will discuss the science of economics and what it reveals about the dynamics driving wealth inequality. The related scripture is Amos 5:8-24 and will be read by a parishioner, the Rev. Lee Moore, who will also lead the congregation in celebrating holy communion and will offer the Prayers of the People.
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed as needed.
The church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and would welcome broader participation in efforts to reach out to the community.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, email centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
The First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to COVID-19, but church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit the church website at csbrattleboro.org.
Spiritual Discovery: How You Can Better the World, a Christian Science talk by Tom McElroy, will continue to be offered online for several more weeks. Click on the Lecture tab.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Isaiah 42:16) “I will lead my blind people by roads they have never traveled. I will turn their darkness into light and make rough country smooth before them. These are my promises, and I will keep them without fail.” Let us Pray: Beloved Father, hear my prayer. My life is surrounded with suffering and death. Coronavirus has consumed my heart and I am afraid. Ease my agony and replace my fear with the knowledge that you will protect and shelter me all my life. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links and telephone numbers. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
Folks meet for the Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship each week from 5:45 to 7 p.m. This meeting focuses on the Scripture lessons for the coming Sunday. The Zoom links are on the website under COVID resources.
There is a Thursday contemplative service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each week. Find the links to the service under the “Prayer” block on the front page of St. Michael’s website.
Ash Wednesday is Feb. 17. St. Michael’s will have services on Zoom at noon and 5:30 p.m. The links for those services will appear next week. Everyone is invited to collect ashes from the fireplace or dirt or crushed leaves from the yard in order to apply the ashes to yourself or to one another for Ash Wednesday, perhaps using the words “Remember that you are part of God’s earth.”
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, at 161 Western Ave., offers a live stream presentation of the 10:30 a.m. Sunday Worship Service. See the website and Facebook and YouTube. Tune in and share music, prayers, and sermon as the congregation seeks to share hope and unity of spirit. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn, Interim Minister, at 413-687-5568, or call the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church will meet for worship on the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream on Sunday at 10 a.m. The scripture reading for this week is 2 Timothy 1.3-7 and the congregation will reflect on choosing faith over fear in a world full of challenges. Home devotions will be sent via email and can be requested by snail mail by calling the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Students from Andover Newton Seminary at Yale Divinity School will lead Guilford Community Church’s online worship with communion, this Sunday at 10 a.m. (find link at www.guilfordchurch.org). The service will also be broadcast on BCTV at 8 a.m. on Sunday and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi, having taken time off to rest, pray, and reflect in advance of Lent and Easter, will return to the pulpit next Sunday, Feb. 14.
In this Sunday's service, Nedelka Prescod, a first-year Andover Newton student, will offer a reading from the Psalms. Music selections, all performed by the students, will include Mark A. Miller’s "Welcome”; “Alleluia,” by Jerry Sinclair, arranged by Heidi Butler; “As We Gather at Your Table,” by Carl P. Daw Jr.; and “Every Praise,” by Hezekiah Walker and John David Bratton. The sermon explores the history and meaning of communion and is given by EmmaRae Carroll, a second-year seminarian. The communion service is led by the Rev. Ned Allyn Parker and the Rev. Sarah B. Drummond, both deans at the seminary. Other students taking part in the service are Daryl Denelle, Jyrekis Collins, and Heidi Butler. Guilford Community Church organist, Patty Meyer, will play music from Billy Joel and Paul Simon for the prelude and postlude.
For more information call 802-257-0994, visit www.guilfordchurch.org, or on Facebook at "Guilford Community Church.”
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Is Nothing Sacred Anymore.” Scriptures will be Exodus 3:1-6 and I Peter 1:13-19. The Children’s story will be “A Very Special Day.”
To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
In-person worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane has been suspended due to COVID restrictions. This Sunday the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who recorded parts of the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “Our Refuge and Our Strength.” The scripture reading is from Mark 1:29-39. Hymns for the service are “Sing Praise to God Above,” “Eat this Bread and Never Hunger" and “I Come with Joy.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading our voices in song. Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Anthem of Dedication” by Warren Martin and the postlude “The Potter’s Hand” by Darlene Zschech.
Mission for the month of February is Grace Cottage Hospital. Trustees will meet Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The Annual Financial Meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. Visit www.ascvt.org and click on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button.
The theme for this Sunday is "Turning Point." We know that many neighbors in Windham County struggle each day with addiction. The host of problems brought on by the pandemic has made that struggle all the more challenging. Join the Social and Environmental Justice Action Committee in welcoming Turning Point, the organization with whom All Souls Church will share offerings for the month of February. Staff who have been on the “front lines,” providing services to people dealing with addiction and those in recovery, will speak about their critical work during this time.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in with First Congregational Church on YouTube. Search Rev. Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Of Hiding and Seeking” based on Mark 1:29-39. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “ Prelude and Fugue in A Minor” by W. Boyce. The Postlude will be “Alleluia” by J S Bach. Special music is “Etude in E Major” by F Chopin.
The hurch is located at 880 Western Ave. Website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.