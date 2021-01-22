First Baptist Church
In this week’s Gospel reading from Mark, Jesus locates fourspecial people who would go on to follow Him. Peter, Andrew, James and John are drawn to Jesus and drop everything to follow Him. Their lives would be forever changed. It seems that the Kingdom of God had arrived at their doorstep. The name of the sermon is “A New World.”
Sunday Service has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 am. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. For support in accessing this service, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service from the sanctuary of Centre Church, 193 Main St., and will offer a welcoming prayer. Also, on this Sunday, the third Sunday after Epiphany, Reverend Couper will preach a sermon entitled, “Spiritual Habits Imprinted on Our Brains.” This sermon is the third in a series in which Reverend Couper is exploring six fields of science – astronomy, biology, psychology, medicine, economics, and ecology. The primary scripture reading will be Romans 12:1-5.
Lay leader for this service will be Holly Kennedy. She will read the scripture and will offer prayers on behalf of the congregation.
There are two Zoom opportunities that continue at Centre Church. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholic Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes, which is currently providing 500 meals a week for members of the community. If you would be interested in helping, call the church office at 254-4730.
Visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
Although the First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to the state’s response to the pandemic, the church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held weekly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the church website at csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (John 14:5-7) “Master, we don’t know where you’re going, so how could we know the way there?” Jesus explained, “I am the Way, I am the Truth, and I am the Life. No one comes to the Father except through union with me. To know me is to know my Father too. And from now on you will realize that you have seen him and experienced him.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, help me find the strength I need to face each day. There are times I can’t find my way. My heart is filled with doubts and uncertainty. Ease my mind and listen to my plea. Surround me with your Mercy and Grace. Help me understand that you are all Powerful. Forgive my misgivings, for I know you are Enough! Amen.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
The Adult Forum at 9 a.m. this Sunday is “After the Inauguration” — On this first Sunday after the inauguration of Biden and Harris, participants will use this time in the forum to reflect on that event and everyone’s hopes for the nation going forward. The Zoom link is on the website under “Sunday Morning.”
St. Michael’s Annual Report on the church in 2020 is now available. This historical document describes the many ways in which the church has dealt with the challenges of the pandemic. The link to the report is in the eNews section of the home page of the St. Michael’s website.
Folks meet for the Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship each week from 5:45 to 7 p.m. This meeting focuses on the Scripture lessons for the coming Sunday. There is no sign up and no preparation is needed. The Zoom links are on the website under COVID resources.
There is a Thursday contemplative service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each week. All are welcome. You will find the links to the service under the “Prayer” block on the front page of St. Michael’s website.
All the weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, at 161 Western Ave., offers a live stream presentation of the 10:30 a.m. Sunday Worship Service. See the website and Facebook and YouTube. Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ congregation and welcomes all. Tune in and share music, prayers, and sermon as the congregation seeks to share hope and unity of spirit.
Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn, Interim Minister, at 413-687-5568, or call the church office at 802-254-4220.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the church’s Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. Sunday. The service will be available to view at any time after as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email with snail mail copies available on request. This week’s scripture is 1 Corinthians 13 with a special reading for children and the young at heart of “The Mine-O-Saur” by Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen. If you have any questions or requests, call the church office at 802-257-0544.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast.
For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., is offering virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit the church website at graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 4 p.m and again at 11 p.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in this Sunday as congregants confirm their callings to serve and remember Jesus’ call to the first disciples. Together, affirm the many ministries of the congregation and commission the committee members for the coming year. Readings for this service will include a passage from the prophet Isaiah and the Gospel of Mark, as well as a poem by the Sufi mystic and poet Hafiz. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Go Fish!” Music under the direction of Patty Meyer includes a special offering by the children and youth “We Are One in the Spirit” by Peter Scholte. Hymns for this Sunday include “Lord, You Give the Great Commission,” by Jeffery W. Rowthorn,” “Called As Partners in Christ’s Service” words by Jane Parker Hall; music by John Zundel and the African-American spiritual “I’m Gonna Live, So God Can Use Me” arranged by Peter Amidon. The children’s story for the service is a retelling of the well-known story called “Stone Soup” by Heather Forest, illustrated by Susan Gaber. Prayers and concerns for the world and our time are also a regular part of this time together.
Community Church
Sunday at 11 a.m. the bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. If you would like to be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
First Congregational Church
In-person Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC has been suspended due to COVID restrictions in Vermont. On Sunday, the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who recorded parts of the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “Justice Heals.” The scripture reading is from Jonah 3:1-5, 10. Hymns for the service are “Halle, Halle, Hallelujah” and “I’m Gonna Live So God Can Use Me.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading hearts in song. The prelude “Your Love, O Lord” by Mac Powell and the postlude “Like a River Glorious” by James Mountain will be played by Music Director Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of January are Dansalan College Foundation and Andover Newton Seminary at Yale. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf;donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website, www.ascvt.org and clicking on the “Click here for virtual Sunday Services at 10:00” button.
The theme for this Sunday is “Light Your Candle for Social Justice” as the congregation commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. and his call to action for racial justice. In these challenging times it is hard to hold on to hope. It is difficult to feel that individual efforts can even begin to make a difference. Join in to remind one another that there is work to be done and, while one candle alone may seem too small, together we can shine ever more brightly.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. For more information, call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in with First Congregational Church on YouTube for the Third Sunday After Epiphany. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “The Jesus Effect” based on Mark 1:14-20. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Variens on “ St Columba” by R Shultz-Widmar. The Postlude will be “Sonata Number Two” by D Cirri. Special music is “Waltz in E Minor” by F Chopin.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. Donations can be dropped off at the office Thursday and Friday morning.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.