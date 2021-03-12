Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This fourth Sunday in Lent the focus will be on one of the many dimensions of Jesus: Christ as the Light of the world. He came to be with us and shine a light upon the way to God. We can join Jesus on this path or we can choose to ignore the invitation into the light and live in darkness. But beware! God is everywhere. Even in the darkness we cannot hide from the Light and Love of God. The title of Sundays sermon is “Why hide?”
Sunday Service at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls is an online interactive service, beginning at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and continue with the series, “Biblical Optometry: Discerning our Church's 'Corrective Vision.'" The series will include Lenten themes of introspection, self and church evaluation, repentance, and penance. It is offered in parallel with the Long Range Planning Team.
The sermon for this Sunday is entitled “Transformative Theophany.” In this sermon Couper will consider which comes first – personal transformation or social transformation – and, following on that, how can our church foster personal and social transformation? The scripture for the morning is Isaiah Ch. 6: v.1-8 and will be read by April Harkness, who, as a member of the Long Range Planning Team, will also provide a perspective on the sermon and, later in the service, will offer the Prayers of the People.
There are two continuing Zoom opportunities at Centre Church. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholic Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes, which welcome volunteers to help prepare the meals. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and would welcome broader participation to reach out to the community.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, send an e-mail to centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at the church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Hebrews 11:6) “Without faith living within us it would be impossible to please God. For we come to God in faith knowing that He is real and that He rewards the faith of those who passionately seek Him.”
Let us Pray: Lord, I come before you with great sadness and trepidation. There are times when I find it hard to concentrate on your goodness and mercy when so much horror surrounds me. I long for the return to my normal life. Ease my burdens this day. Replace them with the power of my faith. Help me accept the things I cannot change. I believe that Jesus is watching over me. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for Zoom links and telephone numbers. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
There is a special Forum series from 9 to 10 a.m. each Sunday during Lent. In “Speaking Truth Toward the Future: Voices of our Hebrew Ancestors,” participants explore the lives of our Hebrew ancestors as they addressed the central questions of their lives and times. The power of the Scriptures is found as our Hebrew ancestors help us address those same questions in our lives during this time. The forum this Sunday will be listening to the voice of Jonah.
The Lenten Series on Tuesday evenings is “Voices in the Wilderness: Reflections on a Year of Disruption.” Each Tuesday through Lent, explore the wilderness as a place of hardship and danger, but also as a place of growth and renewal. This coming Tuesday, hear “Temptation & Trust,” Voices from the Church including Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown and St. Michael’s director of music, Susan Dedell. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner conversation, the panel discussion is from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. followed by a question/response time, and the closing worship is from 7 to 7:20 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in for all or any part of the evening. The list of each Tuesday’s discussion topics and the Zoom links are on the church website in the eNews.
Folks meet for the Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship each week from 5:45 to 7 p.m. This meeting focuses on the scripture lessons for the coming Sunday. The Zoom links are on the website under “Covid resources.”
There is a Thursday contemplative service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each week. Find the links to the service under the “Prayer” block on the front page of St. Michael’s website.
All the weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lent is not only a season of repentance and renewal, it is a Season of Hope. We dwell in hope in these days of uncertainty. Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship through the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream this week on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be available on the page any time afterward as well. Home devotions will be send via email and by snail mail on request. The scripture for this week is John 11, the story of the raising of Jesus' friend Lazarus. If you have any questions or need, contact the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in on the fourth Sunday of Lent and continue on the journey with the worship series Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain. In Lent, we’re reminded that, again and again, suffering and brokenness find us. And yet, in the midst of the motion blur chaos of our lives, God offers a sacred refrain: “I choose you, I love you, I will lead you to repair.” Again and again, God breaks the cycle and offers us a new way forward. This Sunday we see that again & again, God Loves First. Readings for this service will include a passage from Paul’s letter to the Ephesians and the Gospel of John, as well as special prayers in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day and marking one year since the COVID pandemic began. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Shedding Our Skin.” Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes the anthems “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” words by Elisha Hoffman; music by Anthony Showalter arranged Andy Davis and “Wondrous Love.” Our hymns for this Sunday will be “As Moses Raised the Serpent Up,” an English ballad melody sung by Tony Barrand, “Love Call Me Home,” words and music by Peggy Seeger, arranged by Peter Amidon and “Dear God, Embracing Humankind,” sung by Cathy Hess, with Rachel Johnson on piano and Dwayne Johnson on trumpet. The children’s story for the service is "The Girl Who Wore Snakes" by Angela Johnson.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “The Matchless Pearl” Scriptures will be Joel 2:28-32a and Eph. 2:8-9. The Children’s story will be “We Need God and God Needs Us.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC continues via Zoom. This Sunday the worship and communion will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The service will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who take part in setting up and running our Zoom Church services.
The meditation for this week is titled “Saving.” The scripture reading is from John 3:14-21. Hymns for the service are “For the Beauty of the Earth” and “What Wondrous Love Is This.” The prelude “How Firm a Foundation” will be played by Linda Bastian on handbells and the postlude “Amazing Love” by Graham Kendrick will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Mission for March is One Great Hour of Sharing. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. Sunday at 34 Common Way. All are welcome. Pastor Don Hasham brings the message and his wife the music. Masks and social distancing are required. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. The website address is www.stjohnswalpole.org. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme for this Sunday is "Pagans Among Us: Celebrating Spring Equinox!" Celebrate the coming of spring and explore ancient origins and modern beliefs of pagans. Join in a time of ritual, song, and story to beckon forth new growth and celebrate spring.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and Communion this Fourth Sunday in Lent on YouTube. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “When We Are Afraid of the Dark” based on scripture John 3: 1-21. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Largo in“F” by G F Handel. The Postlude will be “Fantasy in”D”minor” by G.F.Handel. Special music is “Sonata in “G” by D.Scarlatti.
Missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.