Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
In this Sunday’s Gospel we hear Jesus communicating with the heavens. The words reveal a love that is seemingly boundless in nature. It is difficult for us to imagine. Jesus speaks of sacrifice and eternal life being linked. How can sacrifice lead to eternal life? Is love the answer? The name of the sermon is “Supernatural Love.”
Sunday Service at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls is an online interactive service, beginning at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, Mr. Matt Deen, a recent graduate of Union Theological Seminary and a candidate for ministry in the United Church of Christ, will continue with the series entitled, “Biblical Optometry:Discerning our Church's Corrective Vision.” The series has included themes of introspection, self and, church evaluation, repentance, and penance. It is offered in parallel with the work of the Long Range Planning Team.
Mr. Deen's sermon is entitled, “Whole Body Vision: Seeing with Our Whole Selves.” It will be based on Luke 24: 13-16, 28-34 which recounts the encounter between two of Jesus' disciples and Jesus on the road to Emmaus.
The scripture will be read by Daniel Guerra who will also speak on behalf of the Long Range Planning Team and, finally, will offer the Prayers of the People.
There are two continuing Zoom opportunities at Centre Church. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholic Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes, which welcome volunteers to help prepare the meals. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and would welcome broader participation to reach out to the community.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, send an e-mail to centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at the church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Joshua 1:9) “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
Let us Pray: Lord Jesus, be with me as I pray. My heart is filled with the hope that COVID19 will soon be contained and I can return to my normal life. May I never forget to praise you for not forsaking me during these terrible times. I will not be afraid, for I know you are with me always. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for Zoom links and telephone numbers. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
There is a special Forum series from 9 to 10 a.m. each Sunday during Lent. In “Speaking Truth Toward the Future: Voices of our Hebrew Ancestors,” participants explore the lives of our Hebrew ancestors as they addressed the central questions of their lives and times. The Forum this Sunday will be listening to the voice of Job led by Annie Landenberger.
The Lenten Series on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:20 p.m. is “Voices in the Wilderness: Reflections on a Year of Disruption.” Each Tuesday through Lent, explore the wilderness as a place of hardship and danger, but also as a place of growth and renewal. This coming Tuesday, participants will reflect on “Leaving the Wilderness,” What have we learned? What will we take with us?
Join in on Zoom for Palm Sunday, March 28, at 8 or 10:15 a.m. At each of these services, the congregation remembers Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Participants are encouraged to have a palm or branch from your surroundings.
Check the website to learn more about the coming Holy Week services. All the weekly announcements and links to all services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lent is not only a season of repentance and renewal, it is a Season of Hope. We dwell in hope in these days of uncertainty. Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship through the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be available on page any time afterward as well. Home devotions will be send via email and by snail mail on request. The scripture for this week is John 12, the story of Mary washing Jesus' feet with costly perfume and her hair. There will be palm crosses available in front of the church for Palm Sunday which is next week starting on Wednesday of this week. If you have any questions or need, contact the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in on the fifth and final Sunday of Lent to continue on the Lenten journey with the worship series Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain. In Lent, we’re reminded that, again and again, suffering and brokenness find us. And yet, in the midst of the motion blur chaos of our lives, God offers a sacred refrain: “I choose you, I love you, I will lead you to repair.” Again and again, God breaks the cycle and offers us a new way forward. This Sunday we see that Again & again, We are Reformed. We welcome Rev. Debbie Ingram, Executive Director of Vermont Interfaith Action as our guest preacher, who will preach a sermon entitled “Written on our Heart.” Readings for this service will include a passage from the prophet Jeremiah and the Gospel of John. Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the anthems “Ubi Caritas” by Maurice Durufle and “Ukuthula,” Traditional from South Africa, Perrin Scott soloist. Our hymns for this Sunday will be “Spirit of the Living God” by Daniel Iverson, “I Will Arise,” words by Joseph Hart, traditional melody, arranged and additional verses by Peter Amidon, Julie Peterson soloist and “In the Midst of New Dimensions” by Julian Rush. The children’s story for the service is "The Invisible String by Patrice Karst."
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes everyone on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Moving On.” Scriptures will be Exodus 12:31-34 and Luke 5:1-11. The Children’s story will be “Multi-tasking.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC continues via Zoom. This Sunday's worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The service will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to all who take part in setting up and running our Zoom Church services.
The meditation for this week is titled “The Way to Know.” The scripture reading is from John 12:20-33. Hymns for the service are “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “Shine, Jesus, Shine.” David Roberts, Soloist, will sing the prelude “Beneath the Cross of Jesus” by Frederick Maker. Mike Kelly, music director, will play the postlude “Good Good Father” by Chris Tomlin & Pat Barrett.
The Mission for the month of March is One Great Hour of Sharing. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. Sunday at 34 Common Way. All are welcome. Pastor Don Hasham brings the message and his wife the music. Masks and social distancing are required. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. The website address is www.stjohnswalpole.org. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme for this Sunday is “An Abundance of Gifts.” Christina Gibbons and George Carvill will introduce the new online archive created for the 50th anniversary of the building. Celebrate the dynamic vitality of the Church in the past and anticipate its promise for the future.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship this Fifth Sunday in Lent on You Tube. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Get Out of Your Shell” based on scripture John12:20-25. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Interlude No.12” by Karg-Elert. The Postlude will be “Toccata in “C” by J Pachelbel. Special music is “The Lord Bless You”, contemporary.”
There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.