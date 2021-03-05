Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the Old Testament reading recounts the Ten Commandments. It is God’s attempt to provide us with a structure that will lead to a promising and fulfilling life. The New Testament reading for Sunday finds Jesus in the temple, over a thousand years later, overturning the money changers tables and driving out the animals. The people in the temple seem to have largely lost their way! Jesus’ actions call for dramatic change. The name of the sermon is “Blessed Disruption.”
Sunday Service at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls is an online interactive service, beginning at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer the third sermon in a Lenten series entitled “Biblical Optometry: Discerning our Church's 'Corrective Vision'." The series will include Lenten themes and is offered in parallel with the current focus of the Long Range Planning Team as it seeks to discern a vision for the future of Centre Church.vThe title of the sermon is “Seeing Ministry as God's Success, Not Ours.”
Matt Deen, a candidate for the ministry, will be the liturgist for the morning. He will read the scripture, I Kings 19:11-18, and will offer the Prayers of the People. In addition, he will offer his thoughts on the development of a long term plan for Centre Church.
It is the church's custom to join in Holy Communion on this, the first Sunday of the month. If you wish to participate via Zoom, have bread and wine available for your use at home.
The service will include an anthem, “I Don't Know How to Love Him” (from Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber) sung by Dr. Jennifer Ambler.
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed to you as needed.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, email centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at the church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Ephesians 2:10) “We have become his poetry, a re-created people that will fulfill the destiny he has given each of us, for we are joined to Jesus, the Anointed One. Even before we were born, God planned in advance our destiny and the good works we would do to fulfill it.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, heal my sorrow and pain. My eyes are filled with tears and sorrow. Sweet Jesus, wrap your arms around me and grant me peace. Amen.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join the 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services offered each week by St. Michael’s Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for Zoom links and telephone numbers. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
There is a special Forum series from 9 to 10 a.m. each Sunday during Lent. In “Speaking Truth Toward the Future: Voices of our Hebrew Ancestors,” participants will explore the lives of our Hebrew ancestors as they addressed the central questions of their lives and times. The power of the Scriptures is found as our Hebrew ancestors help us address those same questions in our lives during this time.
The Wednesday Scripture, Worship and Fellowship group meets each week from 5:45 to 7 p.m. to discuss the scripture lessons for the coming Sunday. The Zoom links are on the website under Covid resources.
There is a Thursday contemplative service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each week. The links to the service are under the “Prayer” block on the front page of the website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lent is not only a season of repentance and renewal, it is a Season of Hope. We dwell in hope in these days of uncertainty. Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be up on the page for people to view any time after. Home devotions will be sent by email and by snail mail on request by calling the church office at 802-257-0544. This week will be in the third week of Lent; everyone is encouraged to take a close look at the story of the Samaritan Woman at the well in John 4.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of Job. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Guilford Community Church continues on the Lenten journey with the worship series Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain. In Lent, we’re reminded that, again and again, suffering and brokenness find us. And yet, in the midst of the motion blur chaos of our lives, God offers a sacred refrain: “I choose you, I love you, I will lead you to repair.” Again and again, God breaks the cycle and offers us a new way forward.
Readings for this service will include a passage from Paul’s letter to the new Christian community in Corinth and the Gospel of John. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Turning the Tables.” Music under the direction of Patty Meyer includes the anthem "Day by Day" from the musical Godspell written by Stephen Schwartz; and featuring Derrick Harnish, solo; Rob Harnish, bass; and Stefan Amidon, drums. Hymns for this Sunday will be "Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling" by Will L. Thompson, sung by Fred Breunig, Peter Amidon, Andy Davis, and Tom Green, "When Christ Went to the Temple" Traditional Welsh Melody; Words by Carolyn Winfrey Gilette and "God's Eye is on the Sparrow" by Civilla D. Martin; sung by Ellen Crockett, Perrin Scott, Cathy Hess. The special communion hymn is "Give Us Bread for the Journey" by Bret Hesla; featuring Keith Murphy solo and guitar; Becky Tracy, violin. The children’s story for our service is "Luba and the Wren" by Patricia Polacco.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church will resume services this Sunday at 11 a.m. If you would like to be added to the daily JCC Online Devotion and Sunday Sermon email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To schedule an appointment with Pastor Pete, call the church at 802-874-7109. Pastor Pete’s office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC continues via Zoom. This Sunday the worship and communion will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The service will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and worship will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen.
The meditation for this week is titled “Upending.” The scripture reading is from John 2:13-22. Hymns for the service are “Sing Praise to God Above” and “How Can I Keep from Singing.” The prelude “Dans les ruines d’une abbaye” by Gabriel Faure and the postlude “Amazing Grace” by John Newton will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director.
The Mission for the month of March is One Great Hour of Sharing.
For more information, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. Sunday at 34 Common Way. All are welcome. Pastor Don Hasham brings the message and his wife the music. Masks and social distancing are required. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. The website address is www.stjohnswalpole.org. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the "click here for virtual Sunday Services" button.
The theme for this Sunday is “Healthy Families, Thriving Farms, Connected Communities,” featuring special guest Laura Carbonneau from Food Connects. The “Share the Plate” organization for March is Food Connects.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship and Communion this Third Sunday in Lent on You Tube. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Rules for Living God’s Love” based on scripture Exodus 20:1-17. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Larghetto in “F” by G F Handael. The Postlude will be “Fugue[gigue] in”C” by J Buxtenhude. Special music is “Intermezzo opus 118 no.1” by J Brahms.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.