This Sunday the Gospel of Luke tells us that “While he was blessing them, he withdrew from them and was carried up into heaven.” Imagine what the disciples must have thought. Amazement? Fear? Joy? Earlier Jesus had astonished them all, returning from the dead to walk among them. What did they think would happen now? Join us this Sunday as we explore the ramifications of his Ascension. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Getting Carried Away.”
Sunday Service is a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the sixth and last sermon in a series on women in the Bible. Couper says that he was motivated to provide this series immediately following Easter because it was the women “who did not flee, who went to the tomb, who told the unbelieving disciples and were thus the first to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.” The title of the sermon for this week will be “Thecla: Unsung Heroine.”
The scripture for this Sunday will be from Acts of the Apostles 14:1-7. It will be read by Judith Palmer who will also offer the Prayers of the People.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including the Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes, which welcomes volunteers to help provide 500 meals a week for members of the community in need of food. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and, again, would welcome broader participation.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive will reopen for in-person worship services beginning June 6, Communion Sunday. Services are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All safety precautions will be taken. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be offered to those who would like them.
For Thought and Prayer: (1 John 4:19) “We love because God first loved us.” (Mother Teresa) “Jesus came into this world for one purpose. He came to give us the Good News that God loves us, that God is love, that He loves you, and He loves me. How did Jesus love you and me? By giving His life.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, thank you for the precious gift of love. May I share the love of Christ with others. Amen
Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join in the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
This Sunday the 8 a.m. service will be outside at Christ Church in Guilford and the 10:15 a.m. service on Zoom. If there is inclement weather, check the church website and click on “Outdoor Worship” to see a calendar of scheduled services and weather updates. That calendar will be updated each Saturday and you will see if an outdoor service has been changed to Zoom-only. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104, Tuesday through Friday, with any questions about seating. Masks and physical distancing are required at all services.
Beginning May 23 (The Feast of Pentecost) and continuing through this summer, both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services are scheduled to be outside at Christ Church.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
Weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. This Sunday is Confirmation. Bishop Jim Hazelwood will preach and Confirm Haden Carlton Newton and Hunter Matthew Bishop. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays with the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead service with Mary Westbrook-Geha offering music. The scripture this week is from Acts 1, the story of the call of Matthias to be the twelfth apostle. You can watch the service any time after as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email, or via snail mail on request by calling the church office at 802-257-0544.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues its online worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with a service on the theme of The Ascension. Brian Remer, long-time member and former lay leader, will lead worship assisted by members of his family. The service will also be broadcast on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. The link to the premier online showing can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will return to the virtual pulpit on Sunday, May 23, to celebrate Pentecost — remember to wear red.
In this Sunday’s service, Guilford Community Church organist, Patty Meyer, will play “He is Lord” by Betty Pulkingham for the prelude; the postlude is “Holy Holy,” by Jimmy Owens. Musical offerings by the GCC Virtual Choir, led and arranged by Peter Amidon, will include “Give Us a Song” by Jonathan Edwards; “If You Want Your Dreams to Be,” by Donovan (sung by three members of the Children’s Virtual Choir); “Had I a Golden Thread” by Pete Seeger; and “I Will Arise” by Joseph Hart and Peter Amidon; and “Take My Life and Let it Be Consecrated,” by F.R Havergal and J.H. Knecht. Brian Remer’s children’s message will include an activity in which you can participate: have on hand a pair of scissors and a business card or index card. Everyone is welcome.
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Who’s the Greatest?” The scripture will be Matthew 18:1-4. The Children’s story will be “The Rainbow Fish.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, your items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship this Sunday. Masks are required and COVID protocols will be followed. The service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will still be available. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The sermon for this week is titled “Continuity and Connections.” The scripture reading is from John 17:6-19. Hymns for the service are “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name ” and “Crown Him with Many Crowns.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Spirit Song” by John Wimber and the postlude “We Bless the Father” by Mark Bender.
The Mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website at walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, “Compassion, Care and Commitment-Journey of a New Year” with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. We have been through a long year of living through a pandemic, working for justice, and holding each other with care and compassion. Congregants will explore writer and theologian Karen Armstrong’s steps toward living a more compassionate life and reflect on our year together.
The service will be followed by the church’s Annual Meeting.
First Congregational Church
Come for in-person worship at First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave.
Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Jesus Prays For Us” based on scripture John 17:20-26. Bill McKim, organist, will play for the Prelude “Partite Sopra Romanesca” by M Rossi. Postlude will be “Vivace” by J Tellemann. Special music will be “Sauring” from Fantasiestucke by R Schumann. Offertory will be “Procession” by R Schultz-Widmar.
Worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
We now have an ADA Universally Accessible church building. There is an outside entrance ramp and inside stairlifts leading to the sanctuary and the new handicap accessible restrooms.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: West B Nursery School. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. All are welcome. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.