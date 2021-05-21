Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday is the Day of Pentecost. It is the time that the Holy Spirit came to the disciples and apostles alike as they were gathered together in Jerusalem. The scripture from Acts records, “And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting.” That’s pretty amazing! The Holy Spirit also brought some pretty amazing things to those who were gathered there in Jesus’ name. The gift of the Holy Spirit is still available to us, freely given to us, all these years later. How do we find such a wind as this, and what can we expect to find when it blows our way? The name of the sermon is “When the Advocate Comes.”
Sunday Service is a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
On June 6 First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls plans to resume Sunday Worship inside the church.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach a sermon entitled, “Finding Your Authentic Voice.” The theme is to describe how the faithful disciple gains the opportunity through the Holy Spirit to reclaim one's identity, to discover one's God given purpose, and to sound out one's own God-given voice. The related scripture is Acts of the Apostles 2:1-21. It will be read by a parishioner, Laura Slate, who will also lead the congregation in the Prayers of the People.
In addition, the congregation will celebrate Pentecost as the birthday of the Christian Church and will welcome new members to the faith community.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will reopen for in-person worship services beginning June 6, Communion Sunday. Services are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All safety precautions will be taken. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be offered to those who would like them.
For Thought and Prayer: (1 Corinthians 13:4-7)) “Love is patient and kind; it is not jealous or conceited or proud; love is not ill-mannered or selfish or irritable; love does not keep a record of wrongs; love is not happy with evil, but is happy with the truth. Love never gives up; and its faith, hope, and patience never fail.”
Prayer: Heavenly Father, fill my heart with your love. Open my mind and heart to those who are in desperate need of love. Fill me with a never-failing faith that you love me and will protect me from all harm. Help me share your Agape’ love with others. Amen
Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Beginning this Sunday, the Feast of Pentecost, both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services will be outside at Christ Church in Guilford and also on Zoom through the summer. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104, Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon, with questions about seating. Masks and physical distancing are required at all services until further notice.
If there is inclement weather, check the church website and click on "Outdoor Worship" for a calendar of scheduled services and weather updates.
You can always join the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for the links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
Weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship with Trinity Lutheran Church on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. The theme this Sunday is, “Breathe, Receive the Holy Spirit. Sermon is Spirit Stories. Pentecost is about relationships that are life-giving.”
The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays with the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday on the Dummerston Church Facebook page live stream at 10 a.m. The service can be viewed any time after as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email and via snail mail on request by calling the church office at 802-257-0544. This week's service is a celebration of Pentecost, with scripture coming from Acts 2.1-12. Next Sunday, the church will join other UCC sister congregations in the area for a union service hosted by the Guilford Community Church on line. On June 6, the Dummerston Church hopes to open the sanctuary for the 10 a.m. worship service for the first time since last fall.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in this weekend for Pentecost Sunday and remember and reflect on the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The scripture reading is from Acts read in nine different languages as well as poetry by Rumi. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Breath and Fire.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes “Spirit of the Living God” by David Iverson, “There’s A Sweet, Sweet Spirit” by Doris Akers, “Breathe on Me Breath of God” words by Edwin Hatch, music by Robert Jackson and the African American spiritual “Every Time I Feel the Spirit” arranged for us by Peter Amidon with Stefan Amidon on double bass. The anthem for the day "Welcome Holy Spirit" by Marc Condon, arranged Kathy Bullock and Peter Amidon. The children’s story for the service is “We Are One” written by Ysaye Barnwell of Sweet Honey in the Rock fame.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “May I Have Your Attention, Please?” The scripture will be Acts 2:1-13. The Children’s story will be “Happy Birthday."
If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship this Sunday. Masks are required and COVID protocols will be followed. The service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm with a special sermon by the Rev. Paul Sangree from the Vermont Conference, UCC. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will still be available. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available as soon as possible after the service. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The Rev. Sangree’s sermon this week is titled “The Best Day of Your Life!” The scripture readings are from Acts 2:1-18 and Luke 17:11-17. Hymns for the service are “Spirit Working in Creation ” and “Spirit, Spirit of Gentleness.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “All Good Gifts” by Jeffrey Honore and the postlude “Sweet, Sweet Spirit” by Doris Akers.
The Mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website at walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, “Telling Stories.” Stories are not “just” stories. They are an important and powerful force in our lives. They help us understand how we came to be the way we are, and where we think our lives are going, and they give us some sense of meaning and purpose. The service this Sunday is filled with stories – stories about our music, our relationships, our UU traditions, our lives.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Come for in-person worship at First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. Worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: West B Nursery School. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.