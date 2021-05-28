Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This first Sunday after Pentecost is Trinity Sunday, a time to celebrate the fullness of our Triune God. There are many names and qualities ascribed to the Holy One. As God’s children, we are driven to seek understanding to find connection with our Creator. But there is a point where our efforts and our human knowledge are not enough. This is where the mystery of God begins to unfold. Join in this Sunday to into the unknowable Divine. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Our Mystifying God.”
Sunday Service is currently a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT..
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the service will be held in conjunction with the Guilford Community Church. There are many ways to access the service. For directions, contact the Guilford Church, www.GuilfordChurch.org.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Green on Main joins Gallery Walk on Friday, June 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Ted Roach and Mac Ritchey will perform music that combines the sounds of the Arabic oud, the Turkish saz, and western guitar with frame drums and other assorted traditional instruments. Their music is influenced by the music of Turkey, Egypt, Brazil, India, Greece, and West Africa. They have been collaborating since 2002 and have played at many venues. Bring a blanket (chairs will be available if you prefer) and expect some free form dancing.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will reopen for in-person worship services beginning June 6, Communion Sunday. Services are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All safety precautions will be taken. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be offered to those who would like them.
For Thought and Prayer: (Psalm 22:24)) “He has not despised my cries of deep despair. He’s my first responder to my sufferings, and when I was in pain, he was there all the time and heard the cries of the afflicted.” Let us Pray: Sweet Jesus, ease my pain and sorrow. There are times when I feel that my heart is about to break from the burdens of life. Pour out your healing balm upon my soul so that I may smile again. Amen
Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services for St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Bradley Avenue are now usually held outside at Christ Church in Guilford through the summer. However, because of rain and cool temperatures forecast for this Sunday, there will not be outside worship at Christ Church. Both services will be presented via Zoom from the chapel at St. Michael’s. The church expects to resume outside, in-person services at Christ Church next Sunday, June 6.
You can join the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
Weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Join in for inside worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday. Everyone is invited. There will be Communion. This is Pastor Randy's last Sunday at Trinity.
The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays with the service from the prior week
Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
This Sunday is the start of the summer Windham Union Services. Guilford Community Church, UCC will have an online service. Visit the webpage at www.guilfordchurch.com for the service information and bulletin.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues this Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in this Sunday as Guilford Church welcomes sister churches from around the Greater Brattleboro Area for a Trinity Sunday Union Service. Readings for this service include a piece entitled "Between the Fires" by Rabbi Arthur Waskow and a selection from Paul’s letter to the Romans. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “All for One and One for All.” The church will also be initiating a new monthly part of worship called Loving Our Neighbors: A Minute for Social Justice. Sunday’s special guest is the Community Outreach Coordinator from the Women’s Freedom Center. Music under the direction of Patty Meyer includes an old favorite at Guilford Church, “Turn Your Radio On” by John Hartford; Fred Breunig, soloist; “Take Oh Take Me As I Am” by John L. Bell; Verses by Gabe Huck; Adapted by Patty Meyer; “In Christ There is No East or West” American Hymn Tune; Words by John Oxenham; “Blessed Assurance” Music by Phoebe P. Knapp; Lyrics by Fanny Crosby; and “The Storm is Passing Over” by Charles Albert Tindley; Arranged by Barbara Baker. All of our music for this Sunday is sung by members of UCC Choirs from Greater Brattleboro Area. The children’s story for our service is “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers and Keturah Bobo. Everyone is welcome.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “I Will Always Remind You.....”. Today’s scripture will be Joshua 4:1-9. The Children’s story will be “Remember.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
This Sunday is the start of the summer Windham Union Services. Guilford Community Church, UCC will have an online service. Visit the webpage at www.guilfordchurch.com for the service information and bulletin.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website at walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, Transcend “Back to Normal” — Embrace “Forward to Extraordinary.” What to keep? A question far beyond the Pandemic… What pandemic-inspired approaches and experiences should be carried forward and continued, pandemic or not? In what ways do these new elements enhance our lives?
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
This Sunday is the start of the summer Windham Union Services. Guilford Community Church will have an online service. Visit the webpage at www.guilfordchurch.com for the service information and bulletin.
The First Congregational Church's website www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: West B Nursery School. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. The Veggie Van Go free food pick-up is this Monday at Brattleboro Union High School parking lot at about 10 a.m.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.