Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
On this Palm Sunday, celebrate the triumphal entrance of our Savior into Jerusalem. With joyful hearts throngs of believers waved palms and put their cloaks on the streets as Jesus passed through the crowded streets. What did they know about Jesus? What hopes did they have? Did they sense the world would be changed forever? This Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will focus on this festive moment and hold it close. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Picture This.”
Sunday's online interactive service begin at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will preach the last sermon in the series entitled, “Biblical Optometry: Discerning our Church's 'Corrective Vision.'” The series has included Lenten themes of introspection, self and church evaluation, repentance, and penance. It is offered in parallel with the Long Range Planning Team.
Reverend Couper's sermon is entitled, “A Vision to Preach to Those Who Have Ears.” In it he will imagine a people who desire to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ and the ways in which the church might focus on them. The scriptural references are John 12:12-16 and Acts 16:6-10 and will be read by Mr. Matt Deen, who will also speak as a member of the Long Range Planning Team and will offer the Prayers of the People.
The music for the service will reflect the observance of Palm Sunday. The anthem for the morning “The Palms” and will be sung by Sue Rowell, a member of the congregation. The hymns include “All Glory, Laud and Honor” as well as “Lord, Speak to Me, that I May Speak.” The Prelude and Postlude will be presented by the organist, Mary Milkey May.
In lieu of palms, a cross will be placed on the front lawn of the church at 193 Main St. This cross can be decorated with flowers during Easter week by anyone who wishes to support the church's mission in Cabanitas, El Salvador, which is said to have contributed to peace, education, and health in that community at a time when surrounding communities are not faring as well. To support the Cabanitas community, take a flower from a basket near the cross and place it on the cross. Contributions can then be made by using the envelopes provided or by mailing them to the church.
In the coming week, Centre Church will offer the following services:
April 1: Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service broadcast at 7 p.m. from Centre Church. Zoom service only.
April 2: Good Friday Service beginning at 10 a.m. and offered in cooperation with the Southern New England Conference of the United Church of Christ. (Https://www.sneucc.org/good-friday-seven-last-words-service-of-lament)
April 4: Easter Morning, “Son Rose” Service beginning at 8 a.m. on the front lawn of the church. All are welcome. Easter Morning Service at 10 a.m. is a Zoom service only.
Call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at the church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Deuteronomy 31:8) “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”
Let us Pray: Sweet Jesus, I pray that you will comfort me now. It is difficult to place aside my fears and uncertainties regarding COVID19. And now, there is a new variant, B1.1.7, which threatens me even more. Surround me with the protection only you can give. Ease my mind with knowing that you are beside me wherever I go. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join in on Zoom for Palm Sunday at 8 or 10:15 a.m. Go to www.stmichaelsvermont.org for Zoom links and telephone numbers. Everyone is asked to have a palm or branch from their surroundings. Contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
The Palm Sunday Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. is about the spiritual, political and historical forces that collide in the simple story of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a colt. Exploring the larger context of this story holds up the challenges of what it means to be a Christian today. We look at this story not so much in terms of Jesus’ “Passion,” i.e his death, as we do in terms of Jesus’ passion and commitment to justice and the Kingdom of God. Led by Phillip Wilson.
During Holy Week, there will be special online services on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Wednesday 7 p.m. Tenebrae service will be conducted by the youth of the parish.
The Maundy Thursday service begins at 6 p.m. with people eating a simple meal in their homes and includes foot or hand washing.
On Friday, there will be a traditional Good Friday service at noon and at 7 p.m. there will be a Stations of the Cross service with music, images and prayer.
On Holy Saturday, there will be a simple, brief service at 9 a.m.
On Sunday there will be three services: Sunrise Easter Vigil at 5:30 a.m. and Easter Day services at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. If you cannot join in at the service time, it can be viewed any time after as well. This week's service is the annual commemoration of Palm Sunday. Home devotions will be sent via email, and can be sent via snail mail by request (802-257-0544). Palm crosses are available in front of the church if you would like to take one for yourself or your neighbor. On Saturday, April 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. in front of the church, the Easter bunny will make an appearance. Come drive by and pick up a pack of marshmallow peeps.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching a Palm Sunday sermon. The service is also being simulcast. Call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 am. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in for the Palm/Passion Sunday service as we conclude our Lenten journey and look toward Holy Week with the worship series Again & Again: A Lenten Refrain. This Sunday we are reminded that again and again, we draw on courage. Readings will include a passage from the Gospel of John, as well as poetic readings from Rev. Sarah Are and Mary Oliver. The sermon by Pastor Elisa is entitled “Palms, Passion and Protest.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the anthems “Ride On King Jesus” an African American spiritual, arranged by Peter Amidon with Stefan Amidon on percussion and “Venez Mon Dieu” traditional from Haiti, arranged by Andy Davis with Connie Green, flute, Dwayne Johnson, trumpet, Andy Davis, accordion, and Patty Meyer, piano. Hymns will be “Two Processions” by Colorado based composer Amanda Udis-Kessler and sung by Ellen Crockett, Cathy Hess and Patrice Murray, “Merchant's Carol,” a traditional English melody sung by Tony Barrand, with Andy Davis accordion, Fred Breunig fiddle and “Deep Calls to Deep” by Mary Alice Amidon. The children’s story is “When You Are Brave” by Pat Zietlow-Miller, illustrated by Eliza Wheeler. Background music: “Begin” by Matthew LeBarge.
Holy Week, March 29 through April 3:
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the congregation will gather virtually to break bread and hear the stories of Jesus’ last night on earth in a Maundy Thursday Dinner Church service - Again & Again, We are Held Together. Music for this service will be in the style of Taizé chant, accompanied by Rosanne “Roshe” Hebert. Readings will include scripture from the gospels of Matthew, Luke and John as well as poetry by Mary Oliver and the Sufi poet Hafiz. This service will be live via Zoom but can also be viewed on Guilford Church’s YouTube page. It will be rebroadcast on Friday morning by BCTV.
Friday, April 2. Again & Again, We Find Ourselves Here - For our Good Friday service, Guilford Church will join with other congregations across New England. This service based on a traditional Seven Last Words service for Good Friday will place the traditional scripture texts of Jesus’ final words from the cross in conversation with those of seven black Americans killed by law enforcement. This service will be an adaptation of the multi-movement work “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” by Atlanta composer Joel Thompson. Thompson was inspired by Iranian-American artist Shirin Barghi’s #lastwords project, and drew from more than a dozen of Barghi’s illustrations containing the dying words of unarmed black men shot and killed by police or other authority figures. Thompson then chose seven statements that aligned most closely with the classical structure of Joseph Haydn’s “Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross.” This service will premiere on Guilford Church’s YouTube at noon and will also be broadcast to BCTV at the same time.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes everyone on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for Palm Sunday is “Long Live the King!” Scriptures will be Zechariah 9:9-10 and Matthew 21:1-11. The Children’s story will be “King for A Day.” To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC continues via Zoom. This Sunday the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. The meeting will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online after the service. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links.
This week's sermon is titled “Into Jerusalem.” The scripture reading is from Mark 11:1-11. Hymns for the service are “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” and “Ride On, Ride On in Majesty.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Sonata Pathetique,” 2nd movement by Ludwig Van Beethoven and the postlude “Lift High the Cross” by George Kitchin.
For more information, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. Sunday at 34 Common Way. All are welcome. Pastor Don Hasham brings the message and his wife the music. This Sunday will feature Seth Phoenix on the organ and Carmen Hasham on the piano. Masks and social distancing are required. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. The website address is www.stjohnswalpole.org. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme for this Sunday is "Fire of Commitment" with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. Ministry is all that we do, together. Each of us strengthens and sustains this spiritual community. What fuels the fire of your commitment to this dear community? We will find meaning in the ancient story of Palm Sunday - celebration of Jesus as a revolutionary leader. This Sunday will also celebrate the culmination of the Stewardship Campaign.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship on Palm or Passion Sunday, the sixth Sunday in Lent, on YouTube. Join in worship on You Tube. Search Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “From Palms to Passion” based on scripture Matthew 21:1-11. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Balo del Granduca” by J.Sweelink. The Postlude will be “Fugue in “E” Minor” by J Krebbs. Special music is “Handel Sonata No.2 in g minor 1 st movement” violist, Carolyn Walker.
Next week are two online services:
The Maundy Thursday Service is on You-Tube and will be available April 1 st at 7p.m. Search “Rev Audrey Walker”
The Good Friday service is at https://www.sneucc.org/good-friday-seven-last-words-service-of-lament . It is available April 2. Easter Sunday is April 4.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.