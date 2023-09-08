BRATTLEBORO — On Friday, Sept. 1, jurisdictional bishop of the Vermont Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the Church Of God In Christ, President of the Greater Springfield NAACP and Pastor of the Spring of Hope Church, Springfield, Mass., dedicated the West Village Meeting House at 29 South Street as the new home of the Spring of Hope Church, Vermont.
After meeting in hotel spaces since 2021, Spring of Hope has acquired shared space for weekly worship services and other activities.
In their Springfield, Mass. location since 1980, Spring of Hope Church established a new church and began serving Brattleboro and the surrounding area and is becoming a vital part of the community.
“We are very excited about our arrangement with All Souls and access to a wonderful facility that allows us to expand ministry, develop programs and activities and serve the community better,” said Bishop Talbert W. Swan, II, Senior Pastor. "Reestablishing the presence of the Church Of God In Christ physically in the state of Vermont has been a goal of ours that we are delighted to have accomplished."
The dedication ceremony took place during the Annual Holy Convocation of the Vermont Jurisdiction. Pastor Mark A. Baymon, Sr. of Deliverance Center Ministries Church Of God In Christ, Springfield, was the keynote speaker.
The Church Of God In Christ is the largest Pentecostal denomination in America with over 6.5 million members in 110 nations. Swan and his Brattleboro church hosted the denomination’s Presiding Bishop, Bishop J. Drew Sheard in June, the first time a leader of the denomination visited the state of Vermont.
Spring of Hope Brattleboro is one of only two predominantly African American churches in the state of Vermont. The other being New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church in Burlinton.