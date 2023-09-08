GUILFORD — Young people, ages 13 to 18 in the greater Brattleboro area are invited to attend the re-launch of an interfaith youth group from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Guilford Community Park Pavilion, supported by various local faith communities.
During the kick-off, individuals will get to know each other through games, share a pizza meal and explore which activities they’d be interested in pursuing one Sunday afternoon a month this coming year. Affiliation with a congregation is not expected.
Past groups have tackled community service projects, social justice issues, learned about different faith traditions, canoed and camped together, held overnight “Lock-Ins” locally, attended youth leadership conferences and explored New York City’s diversity and rich traditions. The goal for this group is to build leadership skills and friendships among young people who care and want to make a difference in their communities.
In the past decade, youth have taken a service trip each year to places as diverse as New Orleans, Kenya, St. Croix, El Salvador and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota, with the group fundraising to support each venture and to ensure its affordability.
The Guilford Community Park Pavilion is located at 24 Church St. in Guilford. If inclement weather, the gathering will move indoors.
For information, contact Nanci at 802-258-8348 or email guilfordchurch@gmail.com.