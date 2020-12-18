GUILFORD — Join in for a special Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols Service with Guilford Community Church, UCC on Thursday. Worship service will be online at 8 p.m. and on BCTV at 4 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
This Advent season Guilford Church will be joining with others across the country on a journey to find more hope, love, joy and peace in the world even when we don’t see it. That is the concept behind this year’s Advent and Christmas season entitled “In Believe Even When ... Fill the Night with Music and Light.”
Readings for this service will include scripture passages telling the story of Jesus’ birth and poetry by the Sufi mystic and poet Hafiz and prayers by Jan Richardson. Music for this joyful service is a collaboration with Peter Amidon, Andy David and Patty Meyer. Of course, there will be many of the traditional Christmas carols and the anthem written especially for this worship series, “I Believe” by Mark Miller, featuring soloist Cathy Hess.
The church will also have a special offering by middle/high school students who will share a vocal and instrumental version of “Carol of the Drums” by Ralph Carmichael and the young adult alumni choir that will be singing the spiritual “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” both under the direction of Patty Meyer.
The congregation will continue to fill the night with music as everyone enjoys the jazz Christmas classic “A Child Is Born” written by Thad Jones, offered by Rosanne Hebert on piano and Dwayne Johnson on trumpet. The children’s story for the Christmas Eve service is “Sleeping Moon” by David Lewis Atwell and read by Mary Alice Amidon.