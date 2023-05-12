BRATTLEBORO — Christian Science healing and international speaker Nate Frederick will present his talk, "Learn to pray and heal (a spiritual adventure)," at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road.
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus' life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community.
"Prayer and healing are natural to us, and I say this as one who didn't even grow up in a religious household. But what I've discovered as I've studied Christian Science is that a willingness to shift perspectives, to see things in a new, more spiritual way, has a beneficial effect — for anyone," said Frederick.
Sharing examples of healing from his own life and professional practice of Christian Science, Frederick will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
Frederick will also touch on the life of Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing.
Frederick has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. Based in New England, Frederick speaks to audiences around the world both in person and online as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
Visit csbrattleboro.org for more information.