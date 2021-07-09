BRATTLEBORO — The First United Methodist Church of Brattleboro, on Town Crier Drive, is welcoming a new pastor this Sunday. The Rev. Ralph W. Howe, originally from Wilmington, will lead worship for the first time at 11 a.m. for both the Methodists and the First Baptist Church, which shares space with the Methodists.
The church is beginning regular in-person worship again now that the easing of pandemic restrictions allows gatherings. Church leaders plan a summer of worship focusing on listening for the ways they are being called to faithfully re-engage with the area and revitalize their congregation.
Reverend Howe observed that “the Brattleboro Methodists have a long history of progressive involvement in the community, serving the needs of others, supporting the community, and spiritual development. I look forward to serving alongside them in renewing these ministries and reaching out with new respectful engagement to support those who are under resourced or hurting in the community.”
Reverend Howe and his wife purchased a home in Brattleboro in December and said they look forward remaining members of the community indefinitely. Howe has previously served Methodist churches since 1993 in Plainfield, Northfield, and Barre, Vermont, and is just finishing eight years ministry in Pittsfield Mass.
He is a trained spiritual director and trainer for Bridges Out of Poverty programs.
“Helping folks pay attention to spiritual realities, however they name them, is one of the great joys of my work," he said. "Spiritual direction gives us the tools to pay attention to the transcendent in our daily lives, which helps us become more complete and well-grounded persons. Bridges Out of Poverty trains folks to see and work with the often hidden rules of economic class in American culture, so that they move beyond stereotypes and facilitate stronger, better integrated communities."
Howe has worked with the Vermont Food Bank and local food shelves, promoted inclusive justice, worked to create or renew programs and facilities for the homeless, and been an active member of the NAACP. He was a founding director of the Vermont Veterans Place in Northfield, which serves the homeless or housing insecure veteran population. In both Barre and Pittsfield, Mass., Howe has worked on urban issues including racism, housing, food, mental health and addiction challenges. In his last church, Howe worked with recent immigrants from Africa to create strong African style worship and community support for immigrants. He also helped negotiate for a new 42 bed homeless shelter in the church building.