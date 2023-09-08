BRATTLEBORO — At sundown on Friday, Sept. 15, Jewish people in Vermont and all over the world will welcome Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year 5783, beginning a 10-day sacred period known as the Days of Awe. We are called to return to our highest selves, make amends to those we have wronged, work toward forgiving others and ourselves, and seek atonement (At-One-ment) for the ways we have “missed the mark” during the past year.
On Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, a 25 hour fast is devoted to introspection and prayer. Ne’ilah, the closing service of Yom Kippur, begins at sundown, giving the congregation a final chance to ask for forgiveness and to pray for life as the symbolic Gates of Heaven are closing.
Congregation Shir Heharim (Brattleboro Area Jewish Community - BAJC) invites Jews and their families and friends to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services. Rabbi Amita Jarmon will be assisted and accompanied by congregants on voice, cello, guitar and piano. Except for Tashlich and Shofar, all services will be held at the West Village Meeting House (All Souls Church), and are accessible via livestream. Rosh Hashanah evening services begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept 15. Morning prayers begin Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9:30 a.m. and continue until about 1:30 p.m. Participants are free to come and go throughout the services. On Sunday, Sept. 17 the congregation will gather at 4 p.m. at the site of the Brattleboro Farmers’ Market for the Shofar service and Tashlich. (The Shofar is not sounded on Shabbat.)
Yom Kippur services begin on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. with the beautiful and haunting Kol Nidre prayer, and resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25. A Yizkor service to remember and honor departed loved ones will be held at approximately 12:15 p.m. The gathering will break for a few hours at 1:30 p.m. The afternoon service begins at 4 p.m. with a reading of the Book of Jonah and a contemplative process about transgression, regret and forgiveness. Ne’ilah, the closing service, begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a communal break-fast.
Free childcare will be provided from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 25.
BAJC hopes that guests will help cover the expenses of making the services available to all and asks people to consider mailing contributions to BAJC, PO Box 2353, Brattleboro 05303, or use the Donate button at www.bajcvermont.org (include a note specifying that it’s a High Holiday donation). Contributions from guests will be applied toward membership if you choose to become a member at any time during the year. For more information, leave a message at 802-257-1959 or email marthadmin@bajcvermont.org or ravamita@bajcvermont.org .
Livestream links:
Erev RH : https://youtube.com/live/43hlEw_5AP0?feature=share
RH Morning service: https://youtube.com/live/MAjOYgyUmME?feature=share
Kol Nidre: https://youtube.com/live/cRsDNDFH4Cs?feature=share
YK Morning service: https://youtube.com/live/nx3oifT_Fgw?feature=share