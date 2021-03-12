BRATTLEBORO -- Vermont Insight Meditation Center will host a half-day online retreat on "Emptiness" with Leigh Brasington, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20. A Zoom link with be sent to those who are pre-registered the day before the event.
Emptiness (Suññatā in Pali) is considered an important and often misunderstood concept in Buddhism. During this afternoon class, participants will take a look at discourses of the Buddha as well as later teachings that discuss Emptiness. Participants will attempt to understand not only what the Buddha meant by Emptiness, but also see how later teachings have used this concept to elucidate some of the trickier points of the Dharma. There will be dhamma talks with plenty of time for questions, as well as periods of meditation.
Brasington has been practicing meditation since 1985. For more information, visit http://leighb.com/
In April, Vermont Insight Meditation Center will host a weekend online retreat with James Baraz on "Centeredness: A Gift to Ourselves and the World." There will be a Welcome event the evening of Friday, April 9, followed by the two-day retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both April 10 and 11.
A Zoom link will be sent to those who are preregistered the day before the event.
The retreat will include dharma talks, silent sitting meditation, mindful walking, and question and answer sessions.
Baraz is a founding teacher of Spirit Rock Meditation Center. He has been leading the online course Awakening Joy since 2003. For more information, visit awakeningjoy.info.