VERNON -- Mountain View SDA Church will be holding Vacation Bible School (VBS) from Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, from 6:15 to 8 p.m. This year's theme is "Learning S’More About Jesus." Kids will have a good time learning about Jesus’ love for them. There will be meaningful stories, arts and crafts, snacks, outdoor activities, singing, and games. VBS is free and all kids are welcome. The church is located at 1002 Fort Bridgman Road. For more information, call 802-380-3862 or email email@mvsdachurch.com.