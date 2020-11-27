BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
On this First Sunday of Advent, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will be lighting the candle of Hope. These have been particularly difficult times. Many wonder if these are the end of times days as predicted in so many religious writings. It is in these exact times that we are invited to turn away from fear and toward the Hope we find in the birth of the Christ Child. In his ministry, Jesus continuously instructs us to let go of our worries and focus on what we can do today to let God’s love into our hearts and help make this a better world. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Can’t Sleep?”
Sunday Service has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
BRATTLEBORO
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday at Centre Congregational Church, the service will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. For support in accessing the service, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday marks the beginning of Advent in the Christian calendar. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will begin a sermon series entitled, “Come, O Christ, the Light.” The first sermon in this series is entitled, “Where Are You, God?” and is based on the scripture, Psalm 80: 1-7, 17-19.
One of the church's fondest Advent traditions is the lighting of Advent candles. This tradition reaches back to pre-Christian times in northern Europe. During the darkest days of winter, as many as 24 candles were lit on an evergreen covered wreath. By lighting a candle a day, they marked time, anticipating the return of the sun's light and warmth. By the 1500s, both Lutherans and Catholics adapted the Advent wreath as a devotional way to prepare for the coming of Christ.
This Sunday, the first Sunday of Advent, a candle in the church's Advent wreath will be lit by the Day/Harkness family. They will read from Isaiah 64: 1-9 and follow a brief litany expressing the Advent hopes of this congregation. Organist Mary Milkey May will provide familiar hymns related to Advent as will Alison Hale, a flutist and member of the congregation.
Continuing during the week in this time of Advent there are two Zoom opportunities. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional using the United Church of Christ devotional series, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion group that focuses on the sermon of the previous week. The group will continue to meet up to Dec. 31. Zoom access can be obtained by calling the church office at 802-254-4730.
You can also contact the church at admin@centrechurchvt.org or visit the website at centrechurchvt.org
Christian Science Church
Although the First Church of Christ edifice at 57 Putney Road is closed due to the state’s response to the pandemic, the church services have continued via Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held weekly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, see the church website: csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church had hoped to reopen worship services at 18 Town Crier Drive on November 29. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the church has extended that date to the first Sunday in Lent, February 28. It is hoped that Thursday evening Bible Studies will resume the first week in March.
For Thought and Prayer: (Jeremiah 33:6) “Nevertheless, I will bring health and healing; I will heal my people and will let them enjoy abundant peace and security.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, heal my soul. Banish the shadow of gloom that surrounds me. Restore our nation and help us rebuild from the ashes of despair. Fill my heart with the promise of hope that you are all powerful and can command all things. Amen
Worship services have been taped and can be viewed on Brattleboro Community TV Channel 1075. Contact pastorsue412@gmail.com or call the church office at 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
The 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services for St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will be offered via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at stmichaelsvermont.org for the necessary Zoom links and telephone numbers.
The Adult Forum this Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m. is “Advent Among Us Today.” This year St. Michael's has published a second annual Advent Devotional of voices from the congregation. As we read through these reflections together, we will have a chance to share our own journeys with faith, hope, and love in conversation with the writers. On this first Sunday of Advent, explore the theme of “Faith, Hope, and Love in difficult Scripture and difficult times.” All are welcome to join through the Zoom link on the website under “Sunday Morning” or “News & Events.”
Advent story time begins this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome during the Sundays in Advent to join in listening to “Look! A Child’s Guide to Advent and Christmas” written by Laura Alary and read by Christy Fritz. The group will also sing together and share in brief conversation about the readings. This Sunday, the group will focus on “Look back.” You are invited to bring a picture of yourself at a younger age. Perhaps you will remember past times in your life, happy or sad, when God has been with you and then be inspired to share your story. The Zoom Link can be found on St. Michael's website under "Sunday Mornings."
On Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. beginning December 1, Mary Lindquist will offer a time of Body Prayer & Meditation. Participants will practice joining gentle movement, breath and body awareness exercises to prayer and scripture in the hope of experiencing the goodness of the incarnation in our own bodies. All ages and bodies are welcome. Find the Zoom links on the website under “News and Events.”
All are welcome each Wednesday on Zoom from 5:45 to 7 p.m. to study the lessons for the coming Sunday. No prior biblical knowledge or sign up is required. Links are on the Church website.
A Contemplative Service is offer Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links for for this services, as well as Morning Prayer (Monday – Friday) and Evening Prayer (Monday – Friday. Links for access to Morning Prayer (Monday – Friday) and Evening Prayer (Monday – Friday) are also on the website. In the Livestream Archive section of the homepage of the website, you can see and hear previous services and occasional forums of particular interest.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., is now livestreaming Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m., and then on YouTube or Facebook. There will be no in-person worship until further notice. There also will be no Sunday School or Confirmation.
Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ Congregation of the ELCA, and Open and Affirming community of faith welcoming LGBTQ brothers and sisters to tune in and share prayers, scripture, and learning. Pastoral Care, in person with masks and distancing, or on the phone is offered by Pastor Randy Wilburn, 413-687-5568. Trinity’s phone is 802-254-4220.
EAST DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The Rev. Robert McIntyre is preaching Advent sermons. The service is also being simulcast. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., is offering virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit the church website at graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Guilford Community Church continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org.
Join in for the first Sunday of Advent. This year the congregation will be joining with others across the country on a journey to find more hope, love, joy and peace in the world even when we don’t see it! That is the concept behind this year’s Advent and Christmas season entitled “In Believe Even When…Fill the Night with Music and Light.”
Readings for this service will include scripture from the Prophet Isaiah and the first chapter of the Gospel of Mark. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “I Believe Even When: The Audacity of Hope” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes an anthem written especially for this worship series, “I Believe Even When” by Mark Miller, featuring soloist Cathy Hess. Hymns for this Sunday include Wake Awake by Philipp Nicolai 1599, harmonized by J. S. Bach 1731, “Comfort, Comfort Ye My People” and O Come O Come Emmanuel, soloist Perrin Scott as well as the children’s hymn “Are you Ready” transcription/arrangement by Andy Davis with Patty Meyer piano, Ron Kelley alto saxophone, Stefan Amidon percussion. The children’s story for the service is Little Mole Finds Hope by Glenys Nellist, illustrated by Sally Garland.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church will be following the governor’s recommendations and closing the church doors, due to the rising virus numbers. If you would like to be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. If you would like to contact Pastor Pete, call him at 802-874-4181 or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
NEWFANE
First Congregational Church
In-person Worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane has been suspended due to new COVID restrictions in Vermont. This Sunday the service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm and will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen. Special thanks to Jim Kyle for recording the service and to Mike Kelly for recording the music and putting it all together.
The meditation for this week is titled “Believe in Hope.” The scripture reading is from Mark 1:1-15. Hymns for the service are “Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.” Thanks to Miriam Allbee for leading everyone in song. Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” by Michael Praetorius and the postlude “Good Christian Friends, Rejoice.”
Mission for the month of November is Groundworks Collaborative. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until restrictions are relaxed.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 8:30 to11:30 a.m.
PUTNEY
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
WALPOLE, N.H.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. For the duration, join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
WEST BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
Join in a bit before 10 a.m. this Sunday for an online worship service offered by All Souls Church, on the website at ascvt.org.
This week’s theme is Science, Do You Buy It? Charles Butterfield, former longtime local science teacher, asks how did a rigorous process for studying nature become a politicized belief system? What does that mean for us as we go forward in our search for truth and meaning?
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. For more information, call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational
There will be no inside worship until further notice. Join in on YouTube as the Rev. Audrey Walker leads in worship at the church, 880 Western Ave. This sermon is entitled “The Reason Behind the Season” based on Isaiah 64:1-9. Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Come, Savior of the Nations” by J Pachelbel.” and for Postlude “Prelude and Fugue in B flat”. Special Music is “Prelude opus 45” by F Chopin.
Search: rev audrey walker on YouTube to view this service and past ones. Local television BCTV also carries this service.
The church’s website is firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
“Neighbors in Need” is this month’s mission. There is an ongoing collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. The Knitting and Craft Group meets on Mondays at 1:30 p.m. creating prayer shawls and other hand goods.
In light of the COVID pandemic the church will hold its 62nd annual Christmas Bazaar outdoors on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WESTMINSTER
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.