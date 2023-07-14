BRATTLEBORO — The Summer Lecture Series on stained glass windows at Saint Michael's Catholic Church continues with the Saint Peter Window, featuring guest speaker Peter Orlowski, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the church, 47 Walnut St.
Orlowski studied at the graduate school of philosophy at The Catholic University of America. He has been involved in the movement to restore the church's patrimony of classical Catholic liberal arts education for over three decades. He is about to commence his fourth year of teaching at Saint Michael School, where he is helping the school complete its transition to a classical curriculum. His talk will be about the iconography of the Saint Peter Window and how knowledge of it can assist in reflecting upon the life and example of Saint Peter to inspire both prayer and action.
Saint Michael Catholic Church boasts "a marvelous collection of stained glass windows." They were created for the church in 1889 by the Art Stained Glass Institute of F. Nicolas and Sons in Roermond, Holland.
The program on the saints pictured in the stained-glass windows will be presented in the church by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel.