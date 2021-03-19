BRATTLEBORO -- The Spring Equinox falls on March 20 which coincides with Naw Ruz, the Baha’i New Year. As with most religious communities, a new calendar was created in 1844 which marks the time when the Bab, Prophet/Herald of the Baha’i Faith proclaimed His Mission. According to a statement from the National Baha’i Office, “The adoption of a new calendar in each religious era is a symbol of the power of divine revelation to reshape human perception of material, social, and spiritual reality. Through it, sacred moments are distinguished, humanity’s place in time and space reimagined, and the rhythm of life recast.”
The Badi calendar designed by The Bab is known as the Badi calendar and is based on a lunar year consisting of 361 days with 4 or 5 extra days observed between the last two months of the year. The 19 months of the Badi calendar are named according to spiritual virtues or powers such as Splendor, Glory, Knowledge, Grandeur, Light, Sovereignty and Dominion. The last month of the Badi calendar is when Baha’is between the ages of 15 and 70 abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. During this period of fasting, Baha’is reflect on their connection to the Spirit of the Universe (God) and that universal love that flows from the Creator to the creatures. This year the Fast will end on Friday night with a devotional program and on Saturday, March 20, the Brattleboro Baha’i community will be observing Naw Ruz.
For more information about the program, email bahai.info.vermont@gmail.com or visit the national website at www.bahai.us