BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will celebrate Pride Sunday at the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services this weekend. All are invited to celebrate the fullness of the Family of God, focusing on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender members of that family. According to St. Michael’s Rector, Mary Lindquist, “The same God who called the Jews out of Egypt and into freedom is at work today calling LGBTQI sisters and brothers into full membership, not only in the Church but in all of society.”
The sermon will be offered by Darcey Mercier of Newfane, a St. Michael’s parishioner sponsored by St. Michael’s as a student at the Seminary of the Southwest, an Episcopal Seminary in Austin, Texas.
All are welcome to show ongoing support and celebration of the LGBTQI community at St. Michael’s and in the world on Pride Sunday. Both the services will be outside at St. Michael’s Mother Church, Christ Church, on Rte 5 in Guilford. In case of bad weather, check the St. Michael’s website for links to virtual services: stmichaels-vt.org