BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael's Catholic Church continues its lecture series on stained glass windows, A Foretaste of Heaven, with a presentation on the Saint John the Evangelist window on Wednesday evening.
This week's presentation will be led by Father Hugh Cleary, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary of ordination to the Priesthood this year (actual date was 4-28-23). As a Holy Cross Priest, Father Cleary has ministered in parishes, worked with novices, spent two years in contemplative living, and served as Superior General of the Congregation of Holy Cross. As far as his current assignment in the state of Vermont, he says "Sometimes I think I must be in heaven."
Wednesday's program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. The church is located at 47 Walnut St.