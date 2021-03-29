I am very excited to be the next principal at Grafton Elementary School. What a wonderful school and faculty you have at Grafton as I am getting to know them. I have been a school administrator for 17 years, a classroom teacher for15 years and I also directed a summer camp at the Farm & Wilderness Foundation for 20 years. I received my Bachelors in teaching from the University of Maine, my masters in Education from the Woodruff Institute at Castleton University and advanced leadership from the Snelling Institute. My passion in education is to continually strive to find avenues for all students to access their education so they can reach their full potential. My vision to achieve this goal is to work on personalized learning plans with families as we know not all children learn in the same way. Thus creating strong positive collaborative relationships with the GES families is a top priority for me.
I live in Shrewsbury, VT where I have resided for the last 36 years with my husband Andy and where we raised our three children, Kathryn, Reginald and Lillian. Our children are now grown adults with very full lives of their own. While not busy with school work, or visiting family, Andy and I enjoy all that Vermont has to offer. We are mountain/back road bikers, love to kayak the lakes and streams of Vermont, hike or cross country ski our gorgeous mountains and trail and to spend time at our home in our vegetable or flower gardens and for Andy, who loves to build wooden boats in his workshop. We keep busy!