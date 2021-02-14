BRATTLEBORO — Lynde Place could soon be the name of a portion of Elm Street that forks off to Flat Street.
“Stanley Lynde was a well-known resident who owned a motorcycle shop at the base of where this road segment meets Flat Street,” states a memo from town staff proposing the name.
The Select Board will consider the name change and other agenda items at its meeting held remotely Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. A state official known as the E911 coordinator, the town’s fire chief and dispatch supervisor recommended renaming the road to Lynde Place.
Lynde died in October 2017 after succumbing to injuries from a motorcycle crash. He owned Lynde Motorsports on Flat Street near Elm Street.
The state told the town the roadway needs to have its own name, according to the memo.
“Road names are assigned based on traffic patterns,” states the memo. “Where a road forks into two roads, the fork with the higher traffic volume should continue with the same name. In this case, it is the section of Elm Street that connects to Elliot Street.”
Other businessThe board will consider a recommendation from the town’s Energy Committee to purchase 37 percent of the town’s electricity from Green Mountain Power’s Cow Power program.
“The estimated annual cost would be $42,885 and this climate protection action would make the Town’s sourcing of electricity carbon neutral and 100% renewable,” states the administrative report.
In a letter to the board, the committee said the figure was chosen because GMP’s “energy mix is currently 63 percent renewable. Purchasing 37 percent would broadly offset the amount that is not renewable, making the town’s electricity consumption essentially 100 percent renewable.”
The board will look at applying for $12.5 million of financing through the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for the town’s proposed Pleasant Valley Water Treatment. Town Meeting members will decide whether to seek funding at annual Representative Town Meeting on March 20 but “the application needs to be filed now to preserve the town’s high priority status on the state’s list of projects for 2021,” states an administrative report.
Another agenda item involves paying Green Mountain Power to install three-phase power at the Signal Hill Pump Station for $18,662. The project is aimed at making the pump station operate more efficiently.
The board also is being asked to ratify the town manager’s decision to spend about $12,777 to rebuild a grinder at the wastewater treatment plant after the Muffin Monster grinder recently failed. The grinder was described in a memo as working reliably through the nearly 10 years since it was installed and “wear within the unit” was blamed for its failure.
“The grinder is essential to the operation of the plant as designed, so Town Manager [Peter] Elwell authorized the grinder rebuild to proceed immediately,” states the administrative report.
Following a recent computer hack into a water treatment computer system in Oldsmar, Fla., town staff will discuss safeguards in Brattleboro’s system and procedures intend to protect against similar intrusions. The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro will provide an update about its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and how town funds have been used in its programming.