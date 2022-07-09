Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TOWNSHEND — After helping Leland & Gray to a playoff victory over Colchester, Leland & Gray's Warren Roberts and Jackson Fillion were both named to the Southern Vermont League Ultimate's First Team.

Roberts led his squad with four goals while Fillion had a team-high six assists in that thrilling 14-11 postseason win at home.

Andrew Tolbert was given SVL Honorable Mention. He played solid defense to help the Rebels rally past the Lakers in the tourney.

SVL First Team

WARREN ROBERTS, Leland & Gray

JACKSON FILLION, Leland & Gray

Malori Carlson, Mill River

Connor Loppicolo, Mill River

Mickey Wierzbicki, Mill River

Ty Dickerson, Long Trail

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Kai Lamothe, Long Trail

Carson Beavin, Burr and Burton

Coach Wheaton Squire, Mill River

Coach Emma Weatherhog, Mill River

Honorable Mention

ANDREW TOLBERT, Leland & Gray

Miguel Levey, Mill River

Noah Rourke, Burr and Burton

Devon Boerem, Burr and Burton

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.