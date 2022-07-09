TOWNSHEND — After helping Leland & Gray to a playoff victory over Colchester, Leland & Gray's Warren Roberts and Jackson Fillion were both named to the Southern Vermont League Ultimate's First Team.
Roberts led his squad with four goals while Fillion had a team-high six assists in that thrilling 14-11 postseason win at home.
Andrew Tolbert was given SVL Honorable Mention. He played solid defense to help the Rebels rally past the Lakers in the tourney.
SVL First Team
WARREN ROBERTS, Leland & Gray
JACKSON FILLION, Leland & Gray
Malori Carlson, Mill River
Connor Loppicolo, Mill River
Mickey Wierzbicki, Mill River
Ty Dickerson, Long Trail
Kai Lamothe, Long Trail
Carson Beavin, Burr and Burton
Coach Wheaton Squire, Mill River
Coach Emma Weatherhog, Mill River
Honorable Mention
ANDREW TOLBERT, Leland & Gray
Miguel Levey, Mill River
Noah Rourke, Burr and Burton
Devon Boerem, Burr and Burton