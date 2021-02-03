BELLOWS FALLS -- The town of Rockingham and the village of Bellows Falls are establishing a study committee to investigate whether the town and village should participate in the state's pilot program involving self-driving cars.
The Rockingham board appointed Select Board member Stefan Golec to the group Tuesday night, and Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright is representing the village. Other panel members will including Municipal Manager Scott Pickup and BLANK BLANK.
Rockingham Select Board Chairman Gaetano Putignano said he was not interested in serving on the panel, and Golec volunteered.
If the town and village decide to get involved, they will join the town of Springfield, which is immediately to the north. Springfield is the first and so far only Vermont town that has expressed an interest in the self-driving car pilot project.
Wright said she was the only member of the two boards who expressed any interest in the idea of the self-driving cars during a recent joint board meeting.
She