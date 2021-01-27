BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham residents will have plenty of choice for the three open seats on the Rockingham Select Board at Town Meeting in March.
With Select Board members Gaetano Putignano and Ben Masure not seeking re-election, more than a half dozen people have filed for a seat, with most of the candidates filing for both the open three-year seat and one of the two, one-year seats.
Such a strategy is legal, Vermont election officials have said in the past, but successful candidates may only hold one seat.
Among the candidates are three named Wright: Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright, as well as her husband Cass Wright, have both filed two different seats; also filing for two seats is Jonathan Wright of Bellows Falls, who is no relation to Deborah or Cass Wright. Jonathan Wright was a former Bellows Falls village trustee until June. Cass Wright briefly served on the Rockingham Select Board a few years ago, filling an unexpired term, and currently serves as the town’s tree warden and animal control officer.
Also running is current Select Board member Stefan Golec, who filed for the three year seat and one of the one-year seats. Golec also has a seat on the Bellows Falls village trustees.
Other candidates include Rick Cowan, Bonnie North and Elijiah Zimmer, who also filed for two different seats.
Cowan, who lives in the Cambridgeport area of town, is seeking one of the two, one-year seats up for grabs. North, a Bellows Falls resident, is seeking the three-year seat. She is the former chairwoman of the Rockingham Planning Commission.
Zimmer is a member of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance and was recently appointed to the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission. He was key in the recent effort that saw the lighting of the trees in the downtown area.
Putignano, who has been chairman of the board for the past year, has served on the board for four years, and was not seeking election to the three-year seat. Masure served two, one-year terms.
Voting will be held on March 2 at the Bellows Falls Masonic Temple. Residents may request absentee ballots as well.