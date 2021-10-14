ROCKINGHAM — Twenty-seven years after a boy with leg braces defied the odds and ran away from bullies on the big screen, another Forrest followed suit and just kept on running.
Cathy Forrest did two marathons in eight days, dashing through London on Oct. 3 and then conquering Boston on Oct. 11.
"The pandemic has made us step back and think about things differently, so when I had the opportunity to do both, there was no question about it — I had to try. As it turned out, I actually ran faster in Boston than I did in London, and really enjoyed both races," said the Rockingham resident, who was clocked in 5:10:55 and then 5:03:48.
She has now completed 10 marathons, including the world's six majors (New York City, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, London).
"The most special race for me was Chicago in 2016. I ran that one side-by-side with my daughter, who was three-months pregnant at the time," the 60-year-old stated. "My daughter turned me on to running, and is a huge inspiration, so sharing that with her was incredible."
Forrest, who started running 10 years ago, has also done marathons in Pennsylvania, California and Canada. She even completed one virtually on May 1.
"I do love the cold so the thought of a winter race in a Nordic country appeals, when it’s possible to travel more widely. I’d also love to do Cape Town, South Africa, which is a city I really enjoyed visiting a few years ago," she said. "It’s exciting to build a trip around a marathon — traveling to beautiful locations, seeing something new, experiencing a city in a totally different way. Nothing shows you a city like running 26.2 miles through the streets."
She prepared for the two recent marathons with a lot of hill work.
"I’m very much a solo runner and I really love the time by myself in the outdoors," said Forrest. "Aside from being physically challenging and rewarding, it has a huge positive impact on my mental health. I’m happier when I can run."