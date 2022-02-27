Olivia

Olivia Romo (2) puts a shot on goal during a varsity girls' lacrosse game in Brattleboro.

 Reformer file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Colby-Sawyer women's lacrosse team bested Curry 17-11 in Wednesday's season opener.

Olivia Romo had one goal and three assists for the winners. The Brattleboro Union High School graduate set up tallies by Madison Gaskell, Heather Hanson and Sophia Kuhithau to go along with her third-quarter burial.

The sophomore from Marlboro, Vt., is majoring in Nursing.

Colby-Sawyer's remaining schedule is shown below.

March 2: at Lasell, 4 p.m.

March 5: host Fitchburg State, 1 p.m.

March 9: at Castleton, 4 p.m.

March 12: host Simmons, 1 p.m.

March 19: host Dean, 1 p.m.

March 20: host Elms, 1 p.m.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

March 26: host Saint Joseph, 1 p.m.

March 30: host Regis, 4 p.m.

April 2: at Albertus Magnus, TBA

April 5: host Rivier, 4:30 p.m.

April 9: at Emmanuel, 1 p.m.

April 13: at Norwich, 7 p.m.

April 16: at Johnson & Wales, noon

April 20: host New England College, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Anna Maria, noon

April 26: host Saint Joseph's College of Maine, 4 p.m.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.