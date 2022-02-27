Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.