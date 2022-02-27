NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Colby-Sawyer women's lacrosse team bested Curry 17-11 in Wednesday's season opener.
Olivia Romo had one goal and three assists for the winners. The Brattleboro Union High School graduate set up tallies by Madison Gaskell, Heather Hanson and Sophia Kuhithau to go along with her third-quarter burial.
The sophomore from Marlboro, Vt., is majoring in Nursing.
Colby-Sawyer's remaining schedule is shown below.
March 2: at Lasell, 4 p.m.
March 5: host Fitchburg State, 1 p.m.
March 9: at Castleton, 4 p.m.
March 12: host Simmons, 1 p.m.
March 19: host Dean, 1 p.m.
March 20: host Elms, 1 p.m.
March 26: host Saint Joseph, 1 p.m.
March 30: host Regis, 4 p.m.
April 2: at Albertus Magnus, TBA
April 5: host Rivier, 4:30 p.m.
April 9: at Emmanuel, 1 p.m.
April 13: at Norwich, 7 p.m.
April 16: at Johnson & Wales, noon
April 20: host New England College, 4 p.m.
April 23: at Anna Maria, noon
April 26: host Saint Joseph's College of Maine, 4 p.m.