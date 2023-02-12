HINSDALE — The Hinsdale boys and girls varsity basketball teams each came away with wins Thursday night and honored their senior players in the process.
The Hinsdale girls started things off by introducing their lone senior, Lily Briggs, before beating Mount Royal Academy 50-18. Brooke Pagach came back from an ankle injury to score 19 points, and Addy Nardolillo scored 14 as the Lady Pacers improved to 10-5.
The Hinsdale boys honored their five seniors — Chad Burnett, Aidan Davis, Tanner Hammond, Noah Pangelinan, and Josh Southwick — before beating Mount Royal 52-37. The Pacers were led by junior guard Brayden Eastman with 19 points, and Davis scored 11 as Hinsdale improved to 10-5.
Brattleboro girls basketball
Brattleboro lost a pair of games over the weekend, losing to Rutland 50-29 on Friday night and to St. Johnsbury, 62-42, on Saturday.
In the Rutland game, Reese Croutworst had 14 points and Abby Henry added 9 for Brattleboro. Anna Moser led Rutland with 14 points.
The Colonels played better on offense in the loss to St. Johnsbury, according to coach Chris Worden. Henry led the team in scoring with 12 points, Croutworst added 10 and Kaitlyn Pattison scored 7. Montana Frehsee played a good game inside and led the team in rebounding.
"We had difficulty defending the outside shot and they are a very good shooting team," Worden said. "Again, we fought hard to the end, including scoring 19 points in the 4th quarter and battling to the final horn."
The Colonels next play on Tuesday at Mount Anthony in Bennington.
Bellows Falls girls basketball
White River Valley beat Bellows Falls 51-20 on Saturday. Laura Kamel had 9 points and 10 rebounds for Bellows Falls. Tanner Drury led White River with 26 points followed by Ella Perreaut with 9.