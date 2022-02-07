BRATTLEBORO — In men's basketball league play on Sunday at the Gibson-Aiken Center, Hazel topped Scary Hours 84-80.
Trey Sparks (24 points) and Eric Pardee (21) were the top guns for the winners. Zach Skinner pumped in 22 of his own to pace Scary Hours.
Also leading their team on Sunday were: PDSC Law's Pat Lallo (24 points), G.S. Precision's Ryan Bezio (23), The Marina's Travis O'Deane (20), Southern Vermont Sprinkler's Ryan Washburn (19), The Mallers' Chris McAuliffe (18) and Brattleboro Subaru's Tyler Higley (17).
Sprinkler played lockdown defense, limiting GSP to just 54 points. The stoppers were Jamaal Cunningham, Shawn Goodell, Marshall Gilbert, Tucker Leary, Liam Perra, Kevin Lambert and Washburn.